Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Married!

It’s official! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married in a ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, as confirmed by the venue. The happy couple celebrated their wedding at the iconic NYC arena with plenty of famous family and friends — including Jason and Kylie Kelce, Selena Gomez, and Gigi Hadid.

After months of rumors and dodged questions, fans finally got the deets on Swift and Kelce’s nuptials — from their surprising venue choice to their famous guest list. Here’s everything to know about the big day so far.

They Got Married At Madison Square Garden

In April, a source told Page Six that the couple decided to get married in New York City over the Fourth of July weekend. A June 24 New York Times report confirmed that Swift rented Madison Square Garden for the weekend of the Fourth of July. To add to the speculation, Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office confirmed to NBC that there was an event permit filed for the area around MSG between July 2 and July 4.

However, an earlier Page Six report, published in December, shared very different wedding plans: specifically, Swift and Kelce getting married at Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island on June 13 — even paying off a couple who previously booked the wedding venue.

On July 3, after a flurry of speculation and plenty of A-listers seen entering the venue, Madison Square Garden confirmed the wedding on Instagram with the caption “it’s a love story.” People followed up with a report about the wedding. "Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen,” Swift’s rep told the outlet. “Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler."

Their Guest List Included A-Listers

Swift and Kelce invited quite the guest list to help celebrate their latest milestone — per NBC, over 1,000 guests were expected to attend the celebration. Though the full list of attendees hasn’t leaked, some big names have been spotted heading into the festivities, including Dakota Johnson, Jason Sudeikis, and Hugh Grant.

Ahead of the big day, some deets about the guest list were already public — back in October, she invited Graham Norton during an appearance on his talk show. A source also told People that Swift’s longtime friend Zoë Kravitz got an invite, along with Swift’s ex, Harry Styles, who was reportedly unable to attend due to his touring schedule. The big day also reportedly included performances by Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw.

Their Wedding Date Holds Extra Significance

Swift is a big fan of the Fourth of July. Over the years, she’s hosted plenty of Independence Day bashes at her home in Rhode Island. Back in 2023, Swift shared an Instagram from one of those celebrations. “Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies,” she captioned the post. “😎See you tonight Kansas Cityyy.” Little did she know that Kelce would be in the audience, hoping to give her a friendship bracelet.

Among Swifties, this July Fourth Instagram post marks the beginning of their romance. Plus, Swift herself has discussed the post during an October 2025 interview on SiriusXM Hits 1’s Morning Mash Up. "How deranged is that post? I think back on that, I'm like... there's no way," she said. "I'm in this picture with a bunch of girls. A lot — not just me and Selena — a few of the other girls found their person right after that.”

This Day Was A Long Time Coming

Swift and Kelce got engaged in August 2025 when the NFL player got down on one knee in an elaborate backyard proposal at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. In September, he discussed the major update during an episode of New Heights. "It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with," he said, adding that he was “giddy” to refer to the singer as his fiancée. “Exciting times. It's still fresh,” he added.

After months of Kelce publicly crushing on Swift, the couple took their relationship public in September 2023 when she attended one of his football games at Arrowhead Stadium. They’ve been pretty open about their relationship ever since — and Kelce even made a surprise appearance on-stage during an Eras Tour show.

However, when it came to wedding planning, the couple kept things quiet. Back in October, when Swift was promoting her Life of a Showgirl album, she fielded plenty of questions about her upcoming nuptials. At the time, she revealed that she hadn’t started the planning process just yet. "I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning," she said on The Graham Norton Show. "I think it will be fun to plan."

It looks like Swift managed to plan the wedding of the year in under a year. Here’s to the happy couple!