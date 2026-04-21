There’s some pretty fierce competition for who’s the coolest celebrity couple — or, maybe there was some debate about that, but that was before Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz combined their tatted rockstar and artsy it-girl energies. True to their effortlessly chill vibes, Styles and Kravitz have kept their romance very low-key, mainly being spotted taking leisurely strolls together in major cities all over the world. However, it’s started to look like the two may have taken a serious next step in their relationship. As the couple is potentially planning a life together, let’s look back at how they found one another after respective breakups.

Before Styles and Kravitz were first linked in the fall of 2025, they had each recently ended high-profile relationships. Styles split from Taylor Russell in 2024, and around the same time, Kravitz ended her engagement to Channing Tatum. As Styles and Kravitz began stepping out together, their romance also piqued the interest of Swifties, given that Styles had famously dated Taylor Swift in 2012, and Kravitz has been one of Swift’s close friends for about a decade.

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Now that Kravitz has been spotted wearing a diamong ring on that finger, rumors about the couple’s future have exploded. Here’s where the relationship first began, and where it’s heading.

August 2025: The First Sighting

It’s unclear exactly when Styles and Kravitz started seeing each other, but they were first caught kissing in a London restaurant in late August. A few days later, a fan posted a video of the two walking arm-in-arm in Rome.

September 2025: Speeding Up

About a month after going public, Kravitz flew to Germany to cheer Styles on as he ran the Berlin Marathon. While in the city, the two were reportedly “constantly kissing,” but trying to keep a low profile,” per Parade’s sources.

December 2025: Lenny Approves

At the very end of 2025, Kravitz’s famous father Lenny Kravitz gave the relationship his seal of approval. “He thinks they’re a great match,” an Us Weekly insider said of the rock legend’s opinion. “Lenny says they really make each other happy and have an easy-going relationship, like best friends who are dating.”

Shortly afterwards, Lenny showed his support by liking and commenting a heart on Styles’ January Instagram post announcing his new album.

March 2026: Planning The Future

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Styles spoke about his love life for the first time since being with Kravitz during his March 4 interview on The Zane Lowe Show, where he opened up about wanting to settle down with a partner.

“I want a family,” Styles said, revealing that an honest chat with himself helped him re-focus his priorities. “It just allowed me to go like, ‘OK, what do I have to do to create space to allow these things to happen? I can’t expect them to just happen to me.”

April 2026: An Engaging Update

Throughout early 2026, rumors had bubbled up claiming Styles and Kravitz got secretly engaged over the holidays — but there was no real proof until the spring. On April 21, The Sun published photos of Styled and Kravitz locking lips in London, but the real headline was the actor’s shiny new accessory. Kravitz was snapped sporting a large diamond ring on her left ring finger, seemingly confirming the gossip that the couple is ready to head down the aisle.