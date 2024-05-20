It looks like Harry Styles is going in a new direction. The singer had been linked with actor Taylor Russell since the summer of 2023, but after nearly a year together, reports began sufacing that the couple had called it quits. Their romance had always been very private and low-key, so fans are still trying to figure out exactly when the breakup happened.

The split was first reported on May 19 by The Sun, which claimed Styles and Russell decided to end things after a tense trip to Japan in April. The final time the former couple was photographed together was indeed on a subway in Japan in mid-April. People confirmed the breakup afterwards, but not the exact details of the split.

It does seem likely that the relationship had ended by early May, as that would explain Styles’ absence at the Met Gala on May 6. Russell made her first ever appearance at the fashionable event this year, which led many fans to presume Styles would accompany her and mark their red carpet debut. So when Styles was a no-show, some people began to wonder about the status of his and Russell’s relationship.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Rumors about Styles and Russell’s relationship first sparked in June 2023, when Russell was spotted in the VIP section at his concert and then seen roaming the streets of Vienna with him afterwards. The two never publicly confirmed they were an item, but they were constantly seen embracing each other and going to events together throughout late 2023 and early 2024.

The year-long relationship started after a period of romantic upheaval for Styles. His most recent relationship with his Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde had become a magnet for wild speculation and drama. After that breakup in late 2022, Styles had a couple flings with Emily Ratajkowski and Candice Swanepoel before getting serious with Russell.

As for Russell, her only public relationship prior to Styles was when she dated Lucas Hedges in 2018. The two met while filming the drama Waves together.