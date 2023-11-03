Celeb Couples
Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz’s Relationship Timeline Is Everything
Never forget that bike ride.
by Hannah Kerns
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s love story is proof that there’s nothing more romantic than a man following fan-made Instagram accounts, all dedicated to you. Since the couple first went public with their romance in August 2021 after working together on Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island, they haven’t shared much about their relationship — but it looks like their approach to privacy was for the best.
On Oct. 31, multiple outlets reported that Tatum and Kravitz had taken their romance to the next level: engagement. Here are all the details on their relationship timeline, including the summer bike ride that started it all.