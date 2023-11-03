In a November 2022 interview with GQ, Kravitz opened up about her relationship with Tatum for the first time. “He’s just a wonderful human,” Kravitz told the outlet. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Apparently, during their time working together on Pussy Island, Tatum took on the role of Kravitz’ “protector.” She explained, “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet.”

She also discussed going public on a bike ride. “You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can,” Kravitz recalled her hesitation to share their romance with the world. “So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”