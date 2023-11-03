Celeb Couples
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz leave the 2021 Met Gala
Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz’s Relationship Timeline Is Everything

Never forget that bike ride.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s love story is proof that there’s nothing more romantic than a man following fan-made Instagram accounts, all dedicated to you. Since the couple first went public with their romance in August 2021 after working together on Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island, they haven’t shared much about their relationship — but it looks like their approach to privacy was for the best.

On Oct. 31, multiple outlets reported that Tatum and Kravitz had taken their romance to the next level: engagement. Here are all the details on their relationship timeline, including the summer bike ride that started it all.

January 2021: Dating Rumors Began, But Sources Denied Them

Tatum and Kravitz first met in 2017, but they didn’t start working together on Pussy Island until 2021. In January 2021, after Kravitz filed for divorce from Karl Glusman, fans started speculating about a potential romance between her and Tatum.

However, E! and People sources put the rumors to rest. An insider told People, “They're working together on an upcoming project and it's not true that they're dating.”

August 2021: They Were Photographed On A Bike Date

Although sources initially claimed that Tatum and Kravitz weren’t together, in August 2021, they seemingly confirmed the speculation with their first public outing. The couple was spotted on a bike ride in New York City’s East Village. In photos obtained by Page Six, Kravitz joined Tatum on his bike, standing behind him with her arms wrapped around his shoulders.

That same month, Us Weekly reported that Tatum started following several Kravitz fan accounts, including “kravitzupdate,” “zkluv,” “zoekravitzinc,” and “zoekravitzsource,” which made his admiration for the multi-hyphenate abundantly clear.

September 2021: They Left The Met Gala Together

Fans of the couple were surprised (and disappointed) when Tatum and Kravitz opted to walk the steps separately at the Met Ball in September 2021. But the duo left the event together, hinting that their romance was still going strong.

November 2022: Zoë Discussed Channing In An Interview

In a November 2022 interview with GQ, Kravitz opened up about her relationship with Tatum for the first time. “He’s just a wonderful human,” Kravitz told the outlet. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Apparently, during their time working together on Pussy Island, Tatum took on the role of Kravitz’ “protector.” She explained, “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet.”

She also discussed going public on a bike ride. “You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can,” Kravitz recalled her hesitation to share their romance with the world. “So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”

January 2023: Channing Talked About Crushing On Zoë

During a 2023 Vanity Fair interview, Tatum discussed his relationship with Kravitz — and those fan accounts he followed. “I have no chill,” he said. “I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know.

Tatum explained falling for Kravitz as he got to know her while working on Pussy Island. “I thought it was super punk rock. She had passion in there, and she had a point of view that was really specific to who she was and what her experience was,” he recalled. “That’s the kind of person you want to create with. That really has this perspective they’re constantly digging for.”

October 2023: Channing & Zoë Reportedly Got Engaged
MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Tatum and Kravitz seemingly took the next step in their romance about two years after going public. According to Entertainment Tonight and People, multiple sources claimed the couple got engaged in time for Halloween — and their costume pics gave fans a glimpse of Kravitz’s ring.