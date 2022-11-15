Zoë Kravitz Called Channing Tatum Her “Protector”

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum tend to keep their romance under wraps, so it’s a rare moment when either actor is willing to talk about the other. Fortunately, The Batman star opened up about their relationship in a Nov. 15 interview with GQ, and Kravitz’s quotes about Tatum are seriously sweet.

"He's just a wonderful human," Kravitz told the outlet. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

The couple met when Kravitz casted him for Pussy Island, her directorial debut. Apparently, they instantly connected, and their bond on set was the starting point for their romance. “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” Kravitz explained. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

Per Kravitz, their first pap shot together (in August 2021) was also a result of Tatum’s protective instincts. “I was sweating and he was like, ‘Get on the bike, I’ll ride you over and you can relax,’ ” she recalled to GQ.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The moment took their relationship public — a blessing and a curse. “You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can,” Kravitz added. “So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”

Though Kravitz might have been OK with keeping their romance private for a bit longer, Tatum seemed to be fine with the public knowing he had a crush on her. Per Us Weekly, on Aug. 19, 2021, fans noticed that Tatum was following quite a few fan accounts, with names like “kravitzupdate,” “zkluv,” “zoekravitzinc,” and “zoekravitzsource.”

You know what they say: First comes the romantic bike ride, then comes the Instagram follows.