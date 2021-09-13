Ever since they were spotted on a bike ride getting extra close in New York City, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have been driving fans crazy as a serious power couple. The Pussy Island co-stars look practically perfect together, so fans are freaking out that Channing Tatum wasn't with Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala. Talk about a missed opportunity, right?

The pair reportedly first started hanging out together when Kravitz cast Tatum as the star role in her movie, Pussy Island. In a June 2012 interview with Deadline, Kravitz revealed why she chose him in the first place. “[He was the one] I thought of when I wrote this character,” she said. "I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist, and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

When Tatum and Kravitz sat down to talk about the movie, the two really began to bond — and that’s when the actress apparently gave him an unforgettable lesson about fashion.

“When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore,” Tatum said. Sounds like a serious to couple to me.

So when Tatum showed up alone wearing a gorgeous tuxedo (I mean, he’s stunning in his own right) at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, fans turned to Twitter wondering, where the heck is Zoë?

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tatum might have showed up to the Met Gala alone this year, but I doubt this says anything about his relationship with Kravitz. She’s probably just busy doing more important things, like snuggling on the couch with a cup of green tea...or writing another movie and being the confident boss woman everybody knows she is.