Celebrity Couples
Channing Tatum's relationship history is random.

Channing Tatum's Relationship History Is Truly All Over The Place

From Jenna, to Jessie, to his latest rumored romance with Zoë.

By Corinne Sullivan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While it once seemed like he would be with Jenna Dewan forever, Channing Tatum’s relationship history took an unexpected turn in April 2018. That’s when the actor announced his decision to separate from his wife of nearly a decade, devastating fans who had long shipped the Step Up co-stars. Even more surprisingly, it seems like someone captured Tatum’s heart even before he met Dewan in 2006, though the ex’s identity remains a mystery, since Tatum dated her before he rose to fame.

As he told Elle during a July 2013 interview, he initially resisted a relationship with Dewan because he’d just broken up with someone else at the time. “I had just gotten out of a pretty long relationship, so I was in no way ready for another,” he said. “I was trying to run from what I knew Jenna was — not someone I was just going to date. But one of my buddies was like, ‘What are you doing, man? She's dope.’ That night I showed up at her hotel room with a sombrero on, and that was it.”

In October 2014, Tatum told Redbook he and Dewan got together “as soon as the movie wrapped,” and though the romance didn’t last, Tatum has found a way to move on. Here’s what you should know about his relationship history over the years.

Jenna Dewan, 2006-2018
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tatum and Dewan first met on the set of Step Up in 2006, and it wasn’t long before sparks were flying. The two were an item before the movie even premiered, and by September 2008, they were engaged. In July 2009, they tied the knot in Malibu, and just about four years later in May 2013, they welcomed their daughter, Everly. Everything seemed to be going well for the couple, which is why fans were shook when they announced their decision to separate in April 2018.

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” the two said in a joint statement. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.” By November 2019, their divorce was finalized, and it seems the two have been amicable co-parents ever since, even though fans thought Dewan may have thrown shade at Tatum in August 2021.

Jessie J, 2018-2020
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Just about six months after he announced his separation from Dewan, Tatum sparked dating rumors with Jessie J after they were reportedly spotted out and about together on numerous occasions. However, it wasn’t until Tatum wished his new GF a happy birthday in March 2019 that fans knew the two were officially an item. The two dated for just about a year before news of their breakup emerged in December 2019.

The split ended up being short-lived, and by January 2020, it seemed the couple had reconciled. However, just a few months later in April 2020, Tatum and Jessie J reportedly broke up for a second and (perhaps) final time. Luckily, it seems the exes have both moved on since then with no hard feelings.

Zoë Kravitz, 2021
Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tatum’s latest rumored romance is with his Pussy Island co-star, Zoë Kravitz. The two raised eyebrows when they were spotted on a romantic bike ride in New York City in August 2021, and not long after, fans realized Tatum is following a bunch of Kravitz fan accounts on IG. According to a source for E! News, there’s “more than a friendship going on” between the pair. “They are spending a lot of time together and having fun,” the insider continued. “They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more.”

Fans will just have to wait and see whether Tatum and Kravitz are the real deal.