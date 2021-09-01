Channing Tatum's Relationship History Is Truly All Over The Place

While it once seemed like he would be with Jenna Dewan forever, Channing Tatum’s relationship history took an unexpected turn in April 2018. That’s when the actor announced his decision to separate from his wife of nearly a decade, devastating fans who had long shipped the Step Up co-stars. Even more surprisingly, it seems like someone captured Tatum’s heart even before he met Dewan in 2006, though the ex’s identity remains a mystery, since Tatum dated her before he rose to fame.

As he told Elle during a July 2013 interview, he initially resisted a relationship with Dewan because he’d just broken up with someone else at the time. “I had just gotten out of a pretty long relationship, so I was in no way ready for another,” he said. “I was trying to run from what I knew Jenna was — not someone I was just going to date. But one of my buddies was like, ‘What are you doing, man? She's dope.’ That night I showed up at her hotel room with a sombrero on, and that was it.”

In October 2014, Tatum told Redbook he and Dewan got together “as soon as the movie wrapped,” and though the romance didn’t last, Tatum has found a way to move on. Here’s what you should know about his relationship history over the years.

Zoë Kravitz, 2021 Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tatum’s latest rumored romance is with his Pussy Island co-star, Zoë Kravitz. The two raised eyebrows when they were spotted on a romantic bike ride in New York City in August 2021, and not long after, fans realized Tatum is following a bunch of Kravitz fan accounts on IG. According to a source for E! News, there’s “more than a friendship going on” between the pair. “They are spending a lot of time together and having fun,” the insider continued. “They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more.”

Fans will just have to wait and see whether Tatum and Kravitz are the real deal.