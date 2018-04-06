Channing Tatum's Response To Rumors About His Split From Jenna Dewan Is So Honest
Look, we're all a little crushed after hearing that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have separated. After almost nine years of marriage, the couple announced on April 2, 2018, that they have decided to part ways, and, although it's already incredibly sad, there have been a handful of rumors that are making their way around the internet that are pretty hurtful to the pair. And now, Channing Tatum's response to rumors about his split from Jenna Dewan is so, so honest that it's actually even more heartbreaking.
Tatum and Dewan issued a joint statement about their split via Twitter on April 2, sending their fans into complete and utter disbelief. In the beginning of the statement, they address how it's strange that they need to explain their reasons for separating, but understand that it comes with the role of leading such extraordinary lives. They also acknowledged that they wanted their fans to hear the truth from them, rather then seeing false accusations swirling around on social media. The statement in part reads,
Tatum and Dewan have made it very clear that the reason for their separation is that they've simply grown apart. It's sad, but it's understandable.
But the gossip mill started churning, and reports that Tatum had a drinking problem started popping up. A representative for Dewan told The Daily Mail, "Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true. The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation." Elite Daily reached out to Dewan and Tatum's team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.
But a representative for Channing Tatum has now chimed in on the matter as well, addressing the rumor head-on. In a statement given to E! News, Tatum's rep said:
A source also told the magazine,
Right now, both Tatum and Dewan are moving forward and have made it clear that they are focused on co-parenting Everly, their 4-year-old daughter. Amidst rumors that Tatum moved out of the couple's home months ago, a source told People, “This has been a long time coming. Like any marriage, they’ve had their ups and downs over the years but they really started to grow apart within the last year.” Elite Daily reached out to Tatum and Dewan's teams for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.
Of course the world is mourning the loss of yet another seemingly perfect couple, but in a February interview with Health magazine, Dewan made it very clear that she and her husband were far from perfection. She said:
Let's all just take a deep breath and try to give the couple some space. It's hard for us to see such an amazing couple separate, but it's infinitely harder for Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan.
So, a sad, final farewell to our favorite Step Up couple.