Why Are Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Divorcing? It Actually Makes So Much Sense
There are few Hollywood marriages that seem to stand the test of time. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, come to mind, as do Tom and Rita Hanks. Up until today, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum also seemed to have found the keys to domestic bliss. But no more. The couple have just announced that after nearly a decade they have "loving chosen to separate." Why are Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan divorcing? Can a world really keep dancing when these two have gone their separate ways?
Most celebrities keep this sort of thing to a Friday newsdump, dropping separation statements post 5 p.m. on Friday, when most have headed home for the weekend. The Tatums went with a late Monday night newdump to issue their statement:
The statement goes on to acknowledge how weird it is to put out such a statement explaining their reasons for breaking up, but that it's a consequence of the professions they were lucky enough to have landed
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan (we suppose she will drop the "Tatum") are both the same age, 37, and have one daughter, Everly, who will turn five this year. They first got together during the making of the dance-centric film Step Up, back in 2006, which helped both of them rocket to fame. They've been married since 2009, with Jenna taking his last name.
The rumors the couple (who appear nearly everywhere together) were first on the outs began back during the Oscars last month when Jenna flew solo at the Vanity Fair After party, though she insisted it was merely Channing's night to look after their kid.
Other hints that things were far from perfect came in February, when Jenna admitted in an interview with Health that their life was not the picture perfect storybook it seemed.
It seems like in the end, they couldn't grow together for a lifetime. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have asked for privacy for their family at this time, and from the sounds of it, they should be allowed to go through this growing, but painful, experience in peace.