It's only been a month since news of their reported split first broke out, but are Channing Tatum and Jessie J already back together? I've got a slightly promising reported update, per E! News. According to a source who reportedly spoke to the publication, J and Tatum were reportedly spotted out together in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

So, what do two A-List exes do during a casual Sunday out in Los Angeles? Well, according to the source who reportedly spoke to E! News, the reported exes apparently spent almost half an hour checking out the children's section of luxury furniture store Restoration Hardware.

"They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key," the source reportedly told E! News. "No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items."

Honestly, as someone who loves nothing more than spending hours perusing Restoration Hardware's many sections, I have to say I'm incredibly jealous of this reported date (or non-date).

Following their hang sesh, some people have obvi been reading into things and claiming the Instagram Story J posted on Jan. 13 might have had something to do with the time she spent with her ex the day prior.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

In the Story in question, J shared a post from the account @thepattern which featured a sign that read, "NOTICE: People who make you overthink v. People who make your mind calm.”

The odds that this post really actually had anything to do with Tatum are extremely low, especially considering the fact that J has called out the media in the past for misinterpreting her Instagrams. (ICYMI: On Jan. 2, @commentsbycelebs captured J calling out media outlet @popculture for confusing an Instagram tribute she made to her deceased best friend for a post about her heartbreak over Tatum).

News of Tatum and J's reported split first broke on Dec. 19. “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly that day. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

Needless to say, the hang sesh doesn't necessarily mean that the couple is back together. They really could just be two exes who decided to stay friends after their reported split. Whatever works for them!