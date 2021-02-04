Zoë Kravitz's Relationship History Is Full Of Surprises

Glusman and Kravitz hit it off when they met in a bar in 2016, and according to Kravitz, the encounter felt totally natural. "I love that it wasn't on an app and that it wasn't on a movie set,” Kravitz told British Vogue in July 2019 in reference to the encounter. "My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone — not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you — and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something — then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, 'Wait, what?' But he later told me that he was just nervous."

Shortly after their first encounter, the duo started dating before they went public with their relationship in October 2016. Fans learned they were together when the paparazzi caught the couple holding hands while leaving a dinner with Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne, Dakota Johnson, and some other celeb pals.

Things were reportedly going so great between them that they got engaged in October 2018 and then got married in May 2019. But after spending 18 months together as newlyweds, they realized they weren't right for each other and in January 2021, they filed for divorce.