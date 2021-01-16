It should come as no surprise that Zoë Kravitz's zodiac sign is one known for its boldness, bravado, and being an all around bad b*tch. Born Dec. 1, Kravitz is a Sagittarius. The zodiac's "archer" is deeply intellectual, naturally creative, and sometimes, chaotic AF. From Kravitz's daring leather and lingerie looks, to film roles as the heartfelt outcast, she's the quintessential Sag.

If you're smitten with Kravitz's bohemian, rock 'n' roll princess energy, I don't blame you. Here's what it'd be like to date this artist, musician, and fashion icon, based on her zodiac sign. Warning: You may fall in love.

Sag's Flirting Is Coy & Playful

Sagittarius may be a fire sign, but unlike Aries or Leo, they're a bit more subtle and teasing with their feelings toward you. If Sag's interested, they'll probably send you spicy memes and roast you in a spirited way. They're the kind of flirt that'll make you second-guess yourself and ask, "Are they vibing on me? Or are they just being friendly?" But you'll think back to the smiles (and light shade) your Sag reserves for you alone, and the pieces will fall into place.

They're A Wholesome Wild Child

Astrologically speaking, dating a Sag can be a lot of work. They can often be considered impulsive, but that's not always a bad thing. Dating a Sag means you should be emotionally prepared for random late-night drives, spontaneous vacations, and helping your partner pick out a new hairstyle every month. They're not a solitary sign — they want someone by their side through it all, but it has to be someone who's down to keep up with their antics.

When It Comes To Celebrations, Expect The Unexpected

Few signs can turn up like Sagittarius. (They're second-best maybe to Leo and Gemini, Sagittarius' sister sign.) That being said, leave it to Sag to plan an unusual, rave of a party that you'll never forget. Dating this sign means special occasions are celebrated by stays in forest cabins, obscure luxury resorts, or funky Airbnbs. They serve up wild looks and plan the best menus. Everything they do is off-the-wall and daring, which will always remind you why you fell for them in the first place.

If you like people who proudly and confidently do their own thing, seize life by the horns, and bring a light-hearted, goofy energy to the table, you'd be in good hands with Kravitz. You'd never have a dull moment if you snagged an iconic Sagittarius partner like her.