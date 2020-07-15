It's been just over a year since Zoe Kravitz low-key married her longtime boyfriend, fellow actor Karl Glusman, in June 2019 and the couple's still going strong. But would you be surprised to learn that Glusman, as a Capricorn, isn't one of the zodiac signs most compatible with Zoe Kravitz? It's true — they may be opposites in terms of what you'd expect for either sign, but it's proof that star-crossed lovers can make it work, although they might have a trickier time finding common ground. That being said, there are a few other signs who find loving a Sag like Kravitz even easier.

Kravitz was born December 1, 1988, under the sign of Sagittarius, the freedom-loving seeker of the zodiac. Sagittarius is optimistic, fun, and a surprisingly deep thinker. They're constantly chasing new experiences, not out of greed but for the chance to expand their mind and world view. They're also highly charismatic, spontaneous, and truly a joy to be around. That is when they're around, because this unpredictable sign tends to dip out without a lot of notice, leaving a trail of broken hearts in their wake. They're truly the epitome of the “one who got away.” That said, there are a handful of signs that can snatch even the most independent of Sagittarius hearts, which makes these signs especially compatible with Sags like Kravitz.

Sagittarius & Aries

When fire signs Sagittarius and Aries meet, the result is, unsurprisingly, super hot. That's because these two adventure seekers and free spirits ignite one another and keep up with each other in ways few other signs could hope to replicate. Along with their desire to wring every bit of excitement out of life, these two signs are also independent and low maintenance, so the connection is easy and natural. The only trouble they have is letting it get too comfortable. They'll need to keep putting in some romantic effort or they have the risk of becoming just very compatible friends.

Sagittarius & Leo

Sagittarius and Leo have a passionate connection. Yes, they both love to have a great time and can easily become that power couple that gets invited to every party, but there's also a very spiritual and loving connection between these two signs. Leo’s warmth, kindness, and loyalty can't help but rub off on Sagittarius, who, although not an unkind sign, rarely sticks around long enough to forge deeper connections. Leo makes Sag want to tap into the softer, more emotional side they’ve had all along. Their sexual chemistry is also fiery, as both signs are very confident and uninhibited when it comes to bedroom activities. The only real struggle they face is that Leo's a sensitive soul and the often blunt and straightforward Sagittarius’ well-intentioned words can sometimes wound their feelings.

Sagittarius & Libra

Libra's ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love and beauty. This means they have a huge heart but also a real passion and appreciation for the finer things in life, like art and great food. This connects well with sensual Sagittarius, who shares Libra’s desire to see, taste, and try it all. Both signs are also social butterflies who thrive on being the center of every friend group. Needless to say, these two are kindred spirits who are just so in sync. This can be a bit of a problem, as when both parties are all gas and no breaks overindulgence can become an issue.

Astrological compatibility can be super helpful in giving an edge to your connection, as it means you’re on the same page in some fundamental ways. Of course, it's no guarantee. Fortunately for Kravitz and Glusman, these two star-crossed lovers are making it work beautifully.