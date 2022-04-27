I’ll be honest: I did not have Harry Styles’ cover story for Better Homes & Gardens on my bingo card this year, but I’m so glad I was wrong. In addition to the general delight that comes from seeing Styles’ home (and garden), the story also involved a telling interview with the “As It Was” singer. In the piece, published April 26, Styles opened up about his private life — at least, partially — and shared that he once felt “ashamed” about his sex life.

Apparently, these complicated emotions started during Styles’ time with One Direction, a boy band that was potentially beloved for their squeaky clean reputations as much as for their music. Styles was only 16 years old when he joined One Direction and became a universal crush. “For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life,” Styles revealed. “I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with.” (Reminder: No matter who — or how famous — you are, nobody should make you feel ashamed about your sex life.)

There was a lot of pressure to preserve his (and the band’s) reputation, which made having a sex life difficult and anxiety-ridden. “At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful,” Styles explained. Over time, however, he was able to come into his own a little more. “But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I'm a 26-year-old man who's single; it's like, yes, I have sex.”

During the interview, Styles also opened up about the ongoing discussion about his sexuality, calling the whole conversation “outdated.” Per Styles, “The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn't matter, and it's about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you're checking.”

That said, in his circle of friends, he doesn’t make a habit of hiding things. “I've been really open with it with my friends, but that's my personal experience; it's mine,” the 28-year-old singer added. Good for him.

Though Styles’ privacy may be frustrating to fans (especially those who consider themselves in love with him), it sounds like these boundaries really are “Golden.”