Only one season into her Summer House fame, and Mia Calabrese is already a fan favorite. From her epic reunion one-liners to her girl’s-girl energy, the 34-year-old is easy to love. It’s no surprise that she took home the prize for “Best Vibe, Hands Down” at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, which aired on June 17. Calabrese’s award-winning vibe feels effortless — but a lot of thought and self-care go into unlocking her best self.

This summer, Calabrese is partnering with Walgreens to make that investment just a little bit easier. “I feel like my life has changed so much in a year, and I just want to be as organized and present as possible,” she says about the season ahead. That involves keeping her skin care and wellness essentials stocked (and when that fails, one-hour delivery helps pick up the slack). For Calabrese, it all comes back to one thing: “I want to stay authentic to myself.”

As she gears up for another busy season, Calabrese opens up about the self-care rituals and drugstore products that keep her glowing, comfortable, and grounded all summer long — plus, she shares one of the most interesting parts of watching herself on TV.

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Elite Daily: What are you most looking forward to this summer?

Mia Calabrese: The warm weather, because it was freezing in New York this winter. I’m single now, so I’m just looking forward to everything life has to offer. I don’t have any expectations of the summer. I just want to have fun and meet new people.

I don’t do things for the male gaze. I do things for me.

ED: Can you walk me through your ideal summer morning?

MC: I wake up, and my puppy gives me time to get ready. Sometimes he’s like, "We’ve got to go to the bathroom now,” but if he gives me a second to put my contacts in and put SPF on, that’s a good day.

I’ll go for a long walk and stop to get an iced coffee or iced matcha, depending on how tired I am. Get back home: kisses, hugs, treats. Then I’ll get in the shower and start my day. I love long showers to give myself that moment of self-care. Whether I’m doing a hair mask or a body scrub, I like to always do one extra thing if I have time. Right out of the shower, I love to use a body oil — the Neutrogena one is good. So I’ll put that on, put my robe on, and start my skin care routine, which I’m very serious about.

ED: Tell me everything.

MC: I’ve always been very good about keeping up with my skin care routine, incorporating a vitamin C and eye cream. I just started using azelaic acid, which I really like. Then I top it off with a moisturizer and more SPF, obviously.

ED: Are you doing makeup in the summer?

MC: I’ll do a light makeup. I love a skin tint — just something that’s going to give me a nice summer glow. Then I do a little bit of concealer, mascara, and brush my eyebrows. After that’s all done, I do my hair and put lotion on. Depending on what I have going on, I’ll add a little Vaseline to give myself an extra shimmer and get dressed.

ED: How do you stay the right amount of dewy in the heat?

MC: I have two hacks. One is the L’Oréal Infallible setting spray. I’ll spray my face down. Important. I’m someone who will get oily throughout the day, so I pack a powder puff and a little press powder in my bag. I touch up my T-zone throughout the day. You want to look glowy, not oily.

ED: Do you have a summer outfit formula?

MC: I like creating some juxtaposition in an outfit. I like a jort or a baggy jean with a tight tank top. That’s my vibe. I also just like to be comfortable. I don’t like wearing anything that is going to be too tight in different places. Absolutely not. I don’t even buy things like that anymore. I’m literally wearing something that could be pajamas.

When I feel physically comfortable in an outfit, I feel sexier and more confident. Sure, wearing super tight pants looks hot, but then I won’t feel good, and I don’t do things for the male gaze. I do things for me.

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ED: In your dream summer day, what happens next?

MC: I like to be outside. I like to talk to people. I get energy from meeting new people. I live in New York City. I love walking around, feeling the city’s energy, and just experiencing it all. I’m someone who can leave in the morning and will not come back until the night.

ED: How do you unwind after a long day out and about?

MC: Walgreens actually has this aloe vera spray that I love. I’ll pop it in the refrigerator, and if I’ve been out all day in the sun, I like to spray that on my skin to soothe it.

In the summer, I shower four times a day. I’m very serious about hygiene, smelling good, and being moisturized.

ED: Are you a two-shower-a-day person in the summer?

MC: Girl, please. I’ll do that in the cold. I’m from Chicago. It will be –20 degrees and I will shower two to three times a day. In the summer, I shower four times a day. I’m very serious about hygiene, smelling good, and being moisturized — not being musty. These are all important things.

ED: Do you believe in outside versus inside clothes?

MC: Yes. I don’t need to have clothes on my couch or bed that I was running around the city in. You’ve got to take a shower, put some clean clothes on, and reset. My dog Winston gets a wipe down every time he comes back in the house. When my friends sleep over, they know what I’m like. I’ll say, “Before you get in my bed, you need to take a shower, and I will give you clean pajamas.” It’s all about the cleanliness and the energy.

ED: What temperature is your AC set to?

MC: I’m like a high-maintenance baby. When you meet people who have kids, they’re like, “The room has to be this temperature. The sound bath has to be set to the ocean.” That’s how I sleep. At all times, my room is at 68 degrees. I’ll put on a rain sound or an ocean sound, and I’ll spray the Dr. Teal’s magnesium spray that smells like lavender. That calms me down.

ED: This past season on Summer House, a lot of fans noticed your read on people — those moments of intuition when your gut told you something was a little off. Have you always trusted your intuition?

MC: I’ve always been very intuitive. The older that I’ve gotten, I’ve listened to my intuition more and more. It takes time and trusting yourself.

It’s interesting actually watching myself back on TV because there were moments during the season when someone would say something to me, and my energy would change. That was my intuition telling me something.

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Our bodies are constantly reacting to things, so you have to be in tune with yourself. “OK, am I feeling like butterflies in my stomach because I’m nervous and something doesn’t feel right? Or am I feeling that because I’m excited?” It’s about checking in with yourself.

ED: Looking ahead to the rest of this summer, what are you manifesting?

MC: I’m manifesting the life that I’m supposed to live, whatever that looks like, and continuing to feel comfortable being myself. I just want to be closer to myself and my heart.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.