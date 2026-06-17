Lindsay Hubbard is clearing some things up after Summer House: The Aftermath aired on June 16. The bonus episode was filmed after the reunion and featured conversations between Hubbard and Amanda Batula, West Wilson and Kyle Cooke, and Ciara Miller and Meija Morena (Wilson’s secret ex). The episode successfully exposed more details about Batula and Wilson’s relationship, but according to Hubbard, one key moment from her conversation with Batula was cut.

The episode started off 20 days post-reunion, with Hubbard and Batula sitting down together to discuss how the romance with Wilson started. During their chat, Hubbard claimed Wilson “manipulated” Batula and encouraged her to end things — a suggestion Batula seemed to agree with. But that wasn’t all Hubbard said to her friend. On June 16, Hubbard posted on Threads, “Not seen/didnt make the edit: I told Amanda at the end of that convo, in order to be friends with me, I need my friends to show ‘integrity, character, and better decision making skills. And until that happens… unfortunately, there’s no place for people like that in my life.’”

Following their conversation, Batula went on a trip with Wilson to Italy for a family wedding in late May, making it clear that they were still an item.

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The same night the special aired, Hubbard also replied to one of Miller’s posts of a gif of Britney Spears yawning. Hubbard chimed in, “Assuming this is because Meija is telling you one thing and still talking to west on the phone every day…” (During the special, Moreno told Miller that she and Wilson were still in contact and revealed they had a 6-hour conversation after the reunion.)

Hubbard wasn’t the only cast member reflecting on the Aftermath episode. Cooke also posted on Threads about his talk with Wilson, calling him out for relying “on ambiguity and vagueness to dodge the truth.” Cooke added, “Holy word salad.”

Cooke followed up with more details. “West asked me for the opportunity to talk in person. He came in without a game plan and hadn’t even watched the episodes (step 1 in taking accountability when you’re on tv). He didn’t even plan on behind honest about Meija until I dragged it out of him,” Cooke wrote. “Only thing I learned is that he isn’t man enough to look me in the eyes, and he doesn’t know what love is because even that answer he gave was a circular reference.”