Welcome To The Summer Of Skin Tints
Might just throw away my foundation...
Excuse me while I wipe the term “heavy coverage” from my brain. After nonstop summers of piling on heavy foundations and complexion products, I’ve made the switch to skin tints or tinted moisturizers for ultra light, breathable wear — and I’m not looking back. While still providing a base layer of coverage, this group of products allows you to showcase your natural features (hi, freckles!) and glow. Even better, myriad skin tints and tinted moisturizers are formulated with good-for-your-skin ingredients, like antioxidants, peptides, and more. Who doesn't love a dual-action product that amps up your skin’s radiance even after you take it off? Monsters, probably. All this is to say, one of the amazing skin tints or tinted moisturizers below should definitely be your next makeup move.
Unlike a CC cream that color corrects or foundation with full coverage, skin tints and tinted moisturizers generally just give you a subtle wash of color, evening out your overall skin tone every-so-slightly. They blend quickly and easily, meaning you can just head out the door once you’re done. And if you're as tired as I am of my foundation melting onto my mask every time I climb a few staircases, these beauty items, along with a little setting spray, are right up your alley.
As more and more of these products start filling virtual and IRL shelves, the skin tints and tinted moisturizers below are a solid place to start.
You only need a few drops of Fenty Beauty's Blurring Skin Tint ($30, Fenty Beauty) to get an even base coverage that’s buildable. The brand’s 25 shades are perfect for a quick application right before you stumble out the door late to class or as the first step to a total glam look.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it until I’m blue in the face: No one should leave the house without putting on some sunscreen to protect your skin. But, rather than ruin your immaculate skin care routine with a greasy finish, Tarte's Tinted Moisturizer ($32, Tarte Cosmetics) boasts SPF 20 and an oil-free, matte finish to keep the shine away.
One of the OG skin tints, Glossier's Skin Tint ($26, Glossier) has maintained its status as a cult-favorite for quite some time. It always all features like freckles and beauty marks to shine through, while minimizing the appearance of your pores, dark spots, and more.
Infused with hyaluronic acid and coconut water, ColourPop's Pretty Fresh Tinted Moisturizer ($14, ColourPop) will leave your skin hydrated and luminous. This moisturizer also has almost 500 five-star reviews, so you can trust that these ingredients are getting the job done.
For those really prioritizing the “skin” part of skin tint, Typology's Tinted Serum ($30, Typology) promotes collagen production, cell turnover, and features antioxidants to protect your skin from all sorts of environmental aggressors. It's also silicon-free and noncomedogenic, nipping any surprise breakouts.
I haven’t seen many tinted face oils out there, but if you love the dewy finish an oil-based product gives, try hopping on the Kosas Tinted Face Oil ($42, Sephora) bandwagon. The Emma Chamberlain-approved product is free of parabens, sulfates, formaldehydes, and more, so your skin is only getting what it wants. The oil has a velvety finish to make you look and feel like a million bucks.
A solid affordable option is Burt’s Bees' Tinted Moisturizer ($10, Walmart). Available in most CVS stores, Walgreens, and Walmarts, this moisturizer is made from 98% natural ingredients and will blend effortlessly with the rest of your makeup.
Your favorite viral queens and TikTok royalty Dixie and Charli D'Amelio not only approve of Morphe 2's Hint Skin Tint ($17, Ulta Beauty), they also had a hand in creating it. With a 16-hour wear time, you can rock this liquid tint, and your subsequent glow, all-day.