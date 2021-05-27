Excuse me while I wipe the term “heavy coverage” from my brain. After nonstop summers of piling on heavy foundations and complexion products, I’ve made the switch to skin tints or tinted moisturizers for ultra light, breathable wear — and I’m not looking back. While still providing a base layer of coverage, this group of products allows you to showcase your natural features (hi, freckles!) and glow. Even better, myriad skin tints and tinted moisturizers are formulated with good-for-your-skin ingredients, like antioxidants, peptides, and more. Who doesn't love a dual-action product that amps up your skin’s radiance even after you take it off? Monsters, probably. All this is to say, one of the amazing skin tints or tinted moisturizers below should definitely be your next makeup move.

Unlike a CC cream that color corrects or foundation with full coverage, skin tints and tinted moisturizers generally just give you a subtle wash of color, evening out your overall skin tone every-so-slightly. They blend quickly and easily, meaning you can just head out the door once you’re done. And if you're as tired as I am of my foundation melting onto my mask every time I climb a few staircases, these beauty items, along with a little setting spray, are right up your alley.

As more and more of these products start filling virtual and IRL shelves, the skin tints and tinted moisturizers below are a solid place to start.

