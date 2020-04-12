For those days when you just can’t be bothered to apply a bunch of different products, the best tinted moisturizers with SPF are the way to go. They are the perfect combination of makeup and skincare, providing you lightweight coverage with some added perks for your skin.

Selecting A Tinted Moisturizer

Moisturizer is an essential step in any skin care routine, since it helps to keep your skin hydrated. But a tinted moisturizer goes a step beyond just hydration, providing a subtle amount of pigmented coverage (albeit, not as much coverage as a traditional foundation) to smooth out your skin tone for that perfect no-makeup look. In addition, many tinted moisturizers contain ingredients that can be beneficial for specific skin types. Dr. Lauren Eckert Ploch, MD, MEd, FAAD, told Bustle in an interview that hyaluronic acid is one ingredient to be on the lookout for, especially if you have dry skin. Hyaluronic acid helps to hydrate your skin and give it a glow. And if you have very dry skin, she recommends looking for a moisturizer that contains ceramides, which can help your skin for losing moisture. If you have oily skin, look for oil-free formulations that will hydrate without leaving your complexion greasy.

Beyond standard tinted moisturizers, you'll also find BB and CC creams. Both are essentially tinted moisturizers, but BB creams tend to provide a bit thicker coverage than a standard tinted moisturizer (but still less than foundation), while lighter-weight CC creams even out any redness or dark spots on your skin.

What About SPF?

SPF is super important when it comes to protecting your skin from sun damage such as sunburn and skin cancer. Both Dr. Ploch and Dr. Skylar Souyoul, MD recommend reaching for tinted moisturizers that contain at least SPF 30. Make sure the product also provides broad spectrum protection, meaning it protects against the sun’s UVA and UVB rays. If you have sensitive skin, Dr. Souyoul recommends looking for a product with zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide.

A tinted moisturizer with SPF is a good way to start with sun protection, but Dr. Souyoul still recommends using sunscreen, too. “If you are using a sunscreen in a moisturizer or make-up you might not be applying enough of the product or you might be avoiding areas like around the eyes or neck,” she explained.

With all this in mind, I’ve tracked down these amazing tinted moisturizers with SPF. Not only are these products adored by Amazon reviewers for their ability to hydrate and moisturize the skin, they’re also beloved for providing lightweight coverage that makes skin appear smooth, even, and healthy.

1. The Best Tinted Moisturizer For Dry Skin First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This tinted moisturizer from First Aid Beauty is packed with ingredients to help moisturize dry skin. Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid are the difference makers when it comes to hydration, plus colloidal oatmeal helps to calm and soothe — a biggie if your skin is sensitive. Plus, the formulation is non-comedogenic, aka it won’t clog your pores. The tinted moisturizer comes in six different shades, and is free of artificial fragrances, parabens, and sulfates. It’s vegan and gluten-free, too. SPF 30 and broad spectrum coverage will help to protect your skin from the sun. Available Shades: Fair, Ivory, Light, Medium, Rich, Tan Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I am a fan of the First Aid Beauty products for lots of reasons with the two most important being: the company is cruelty free, the products WORK!! The cover provided by this particular product is great for anyone who doesn't want a heavy foundation or look like they are wearing a lot of makeup. Goes on smoothly and also protects the face with a good amount of sunscreen. Product also lasts a good amount of time as you don't need much to get the smooth look it provides. Love it!!! Thank you, First Aid Beauty."

2. The Best Tinted Moisturizer For Oily Skin bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel $33 | Amazon See On Amazon With a standout 4.6-star rating on Amazon, this bareMinerals tinted hydrating gel is truly a favorite on the site. But don’t let its name fool you... while the formulation is certainly hydrating, it won't leave your skin overly greasy; gel formulas are ideal for oily skin since they typically have a higher water content, which provides a non-greasy boost of moisture. This pick is also totally oil-free. While many tinted moisturizers are lacking in terms of shade range, this pick is actually pretty good; choose from 10 different options. This pick also offers broad spectrum protection and SPF 30. It’s free of silicones, parabens, and fragrance, and is hypoallergenic, too. Available Shades: Opal (01), Vanilla (02), Buttercream (03), Suede (04), Natural (05), Ginger (06), Tan (07), Spice (08), Chestnut (09), Sienna (10) Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I was excited to receive this product and try it out because I really needed something that wouldn't make my face as oily as the Garnier BB cream I was using. [...] It goes on super smooth and it's so silky and even better, my face is much less oily at the end of a long day at work which is such a big a deal for me.[...] Coming from a girl that does not like to bring attention to her makeup, this product does not feel heavy (no matter if I use extra to get a little more coverage) and I don't feel like I'm wearing mask. I feel like people can still see the real me."

3. The Best Tinted Moisturizer For Sensitive Skin Juice Beauty Tinted Mineral Moisturizer $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This Juice Beauty tinted moisturizer uses the mineral zinc oxide as the active sunscreen ingredient (which is more skin-friendly than a chemical sunscreen ingredient), so it’s the perfect pick for those with sensitive skin. And SPF 30 and broad spectrum coverage will protect your skin from the sun. The tinted moisturizer also contains other ingredients that are a gentle enough for those with sensitive skin. Organic coconut, sunflower, and jojoba oils hydrate the skin, while plant-derived hyaluronic acid also helps to replenish lost moisture. This tinted moisturizer provides light coverage and comes in three shades. Available Shades: Ivory, Sand, Tan Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love this stuff! Super moisturizing and just gives a little coverage to make everything look better! Feels great on my hyper sensitive skin. Definitely a must have product"

4. The Best BB Cream purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream $35 | Amazon See On Amazon With a solid 4.6-star rating among 650 (and growing!) reviews, this BB cream from purlisse is adored on Amazon. And it’s easy to see why: it has SPF 30 and soothing antioxidants like chamomile, plus it provides natural-looking coverage. Let's not forget about the fact that this BB cream comes in a wide shade range with eight light and dark shades so you can actually find a good match for your skin tone. The BB cream is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, vegan, and paraben-free. Available Shades: Fair, Light, Light Medium, Medium, Medium Tan, Tan, Tan Deep, Deep Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The best bb cream I have ever used. I spent years trying to find something that protected my skin, went on smoothly, and looked good all day long. I even tried ones from other countries and thought that maybe my standards were too high until I found this. Even my husband says that this bb cream is the best he has ever seen on me (and he has seen a lot). If you want that wonderfully natural no makeup makeup look then this is what you want to use."