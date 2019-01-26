If you have dry or dehydrated skin, you know how hard finding the perfect base makeup can be. Many foundations, concealers, and even some primers tend to dry skin out even further, which is the last thing you want when you're already dealing with a parched complexion. If you're looking for a form of coverage that will also prep, prime, and moisturize your face, you're going to want one of the best bb creams for dry skin — a hybrid between tinted moisturizer and foundation that also offers some skin care benefits.
There are tons of BB creams out there, so if you're especially concerned with moisture and/or hydration, you'll want to do your research. Anything that claims to be mattifying is something you want to avoid since it will leave your skin looking even drier than it already is. Instead, look for formulas that contain nourishing ingredients like aloe and antioxidants, or anything that specifically says it's hydrating. And as with any type of face makeup, try and find something with an SPF in it; that way, you can cut down on the steps in your morning routine.
Ahead, find four of the best bb creams on the market. They vary in terms of coverage and sun protection, but they've all got one thing in common: they work great with dry skin.
1A Buildable BB Cream With SPF 15
If you're looking for a buildable BB cream that offers customizable coverage, you'll love this one from Bella Terra. Though it dries semi-matte, it's still hydrating, and it even leaves behind a satiny finish with a hint of glow — no dry, cakey residue here. It contains an SPF of 15 and is full of antioxidants to nourish and hydrate dry skin. Bella Terra should also work fine with sensitive skin types, since it's hypoallergenic and free of preservatives, parabens, fragrance, sulfates, alcohol, additives, synthetic dyes, talc, and more typically-irritating ingredients.
2A Budget-Friendly Option With Medium Coverage, But No SPF
On a budget? Then pick up L.A. Girl's Pro BB Cream. It costs about the same as a latte from Starbucks, but works just as well as the other guys — it primes, moisturizes, and evens out your skin. The formula contains a whole host of vitamins, including B3, C, and E. These work together to nourish your skin and help rebuild its lipid layer, which can actually help it stay hydrated over time. It's also free of fragrance and parabens, so it shouldn't irritate finicky complexions. The only downside is this BB doesn't contain an SPF, so be sure to put on sunscreen before applying.
- Available shades: dark, deep, fair, medium, light, light/medium, medium/deep,
3A Full-Coverage BB Cream With SPF 17 to 25
For those after a hydrating BB cream that offers more coverage, try this option from Jane Iredale. The cream-based formula is rich in minerals, and it's reef-safe and hypoallergenic, to boot. The sun protection varies by shade — the darker ones have an SPF of 17, while the lighter shades have an SPF of 25. And, because it's waterproof, you can wear it to the gym or beach without worry.
4A Tinted Moisturizer With SPF 30 That Acts Like A BB Cream
This best-seller from BareMinerals isn't technically a BB cream — it's a tinted moisturizer. But it offers similar coverage, and it's incredibly moisturizing, so it's an excellent option for dry skin. The oil-free formula comes in the form of a gel cream, so it's hydrating without being heavy, and it contains plant-derived squalene and coconut alkanes for moisture and hydration. As a major bonus, it has an SPF of 30, so it's even suitable for days out in the sun. Additionally, this formula is free of parabens, fragrance, phthalates, SLS, mineral oil, talc, and anything derived from animals.
Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments.