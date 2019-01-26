If you have dry or dehydrated skin, you know how hard finding the perfect base makeup can be. Many foundations, concealers, and even some primers tend to dry skin out even further, which is the last thing you want when you're already dealing with a parched complexion. If you're looking for a form of coverage that will also prep, prime, and moisturize your face, you're going to want one of the best bb creams for dry skin — a hybrid between tinted moisturizer and foundation that also offers some skin care benefits.

There are tons of BB creams out there, so if you're especially concerned with moisture and/or hydration, you'll want to do your research. Anything that claims to be mattifying is something you want to avoid since it will leave your skin looking even drier than it already is. Instead, look for formulas that contain nourishing ingredients like aloe and antioxidants, or anything that specifically says it's hydrating. And as with any type of face makeup, try and find something with an SPF in it; that way, you can cut down on the steps in your morning routine.

Ahead, find four of the best bb creams on the market. They vary in terms of coverage and sun protection, but they've all got one thing in common: they work great with dry skin.