CC cream is the great equalizer of the makeup world. Whether you have sallow skin, dark sunspots, or redness and irritation, CC creams (that's short for color-correcting creams), promise to leave you with an even-looking skin tone. But if redness is your main concern, you may want to be a bit pickier. In theory, every color-corrector should help mask redness since evening-out skin tone is its whole job, but the best CC creams for redness are specifically targeted to calm and neutralize irritation, whether the redness is from rosacea or acne.

There are tons of different types of CC creams out there, so before you start shopping, you want to know exactly what you're looking for. Some are meant to serve primarily as a base for the rest of your routine while others provide enough coverage so you don't have to wear foundation. There are even formulas that have SPF in them, for those looking to cut down on the steps in their morning skin care routine.

If you're shopping for a CC cream to conceal redness, chances are your skin is on the sensitive side, so make sure to choose a product that's free of common skin irritants like fragrances, alcohol, and parabens. A formula with a green tint is one of the best options for reducing the appearance of redness, since green neutralizes red (just think of the color wheel). There are green creams, primers, and sunscreens on this list, as well as a few tinted formulas for those looking for a simple one-step product. Find the five very best options you can get online, below.

1 The Overall Best CC Cream For Redness Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 $48 Amazon See On Amazon This cult-favorite color-correcting cream from Dr. Jart+ is part of the brand's Cicapair line, which uses centella asiatica (aka tiger grass) to help mask redness and calm inflammation. The green formula adjusts to your unique skin tone as soon as you start blending it into your skin, with the result being somewhere between a light-coverage tinted moisturizer and a richer cream. Formulated with SPF 30, as well as herbs and minerals meant to boost moisture levels and protect skin from environmental aggressors, this CC cream is free of common skin irritants like artificial fragrances and parabens.

2 Another Great Option That Comes In A Few More Shades IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Redness Neutralizing Correcting Cream $36 Amazon See On Amazon The brand's co-founder and CEO Jamie Kern Lima suffers from rosacea herself, so you know she understands exactly what you need in a CC cream. Working with dermatologists and plastic surgeons to get the perfect formula, the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Redness cream soothes and camouflages red tones while imparting a hint of color that lets you skip the foundation. Whether your redness is from rosacea, broken capillaries, blemishes, skin irritations, sun damage, scars, or age spots, IT Cosmetics promises to keep you covered. Plus, their CC cream is loaded with soothing and moisturizing ingredients perfect for sensitive skin, like colloidal oatmeal, aloe, avocado oil, and green tea. Available shades: porcelain beige, light beige, neutral beige

3 The Best CC Cream For Sensitive Skin Prone To Redness Avène Antirougeurs Day Redness Relief Soothing Cream SPF 25 $37 Amazon See On Amazon Avène, A French pharmacy favorite, is a go-to brand for people with sensitive skin, and their Antirougeurs Day Redness Relief Soothing Cream SPF 25 makes for the perfect morning moisturizer that provides sun protection and conceals redness. Like the Dr. Jart+ CC cream, Avène uses a light green tint that works to neutralize the appearance of redness, while ruscus extract and the brand's own thermal spring water found in France help to soothe and calm skin. If you're dealing with chronic redness and/or rosacea, the rest of the Antirougeurs line is definitely worth looking into, too.

4 A Budget-Friendly Option That Amazon Reviewers Swear By Lumene CC Color Correcting Cream SPF 20 $14 Amazon See On Amazon For a redness-reducing cream that won't cost you more than $20, Lumene's CC Color Correcting Cream gets Amazon reviewers' pick. "It blends into my skin so well, and I don't even need to prep with moisturizer," writes one reviewer, adding, "It covers any redness, but doesn't look like I'm wearing spackle." Many reviewers with sensitive skin also note that it doesn't irritate their skin or cause breakouts, and it comes in two shades: light and medium.