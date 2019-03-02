CC cream is the great equalizer of the makeup world. Whether you have sallow skin, dark sunspots, or redness and irritation, CC creams (that's short for color-correcting creams), promise to leave you with an even-looking skin tone. But if redness is your main concern, you may want to be a bit pickier. In theory, every color-corrector should help mask redness since evening-out skin tone is its whole job, but the best CC creams for redness are specifically targeted to calm and neutralize irritation, whether the redness is from rosacea or acne.
There are tons of different types of CC creams out there, so before you start shopping, you want to know exactly what you're looking for. Some are meant to serve primarily as a base for the rest of your routine while others provide enough coverage so you don't have to wear foundation. There are even formulas that have SPF in them, for those looking to cut down on the steps in their morning skin care routine.
If you're shopping for a CC cream to conceal redness, chances are your skin is on the sensitive side, so make sure to choose a product that's free of common skin irritants like fragrances, alcohol, and parabens. A formula with a green tint is one of the best options for reducing the appearance of redness, since green neutralizes red (just think of the color wheel). There are green creams, primers, and sunscreens on this list, as well as a few tinted formulas for those looking for a simple one-step product. Find the five very best options you can get online, below.
1The Overall Best CC Cream For Redness
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
$48
Amazon
This cult-favorite color-correcting cream from Dr. Jart+ is part of the brand's Cicapair line, which uses centella asiatica (aka tiger grass) to help mask redness and calm inflammation. The green formula adjusts to your unique skin tone as soon as you start blending it into your skin, with the result being somewhere between a light-coverage tinted moisturizer and a richer cream. Formulated with SPF 30, as well as herbs and minerals meant to boost moisture levels and protect skin from environmental aggressors, this CC cream is free of common skin irritants like artificial fragrances and parabens.
2Another Great Option That Comes In A Few More Shades
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Redness Neutralizing Correcting Cream
$36
Amazon
The brand's co-founder and CEO Jamie Kern Lima suffers from rosacea herself, so you know she understands exactly what you need in a CC cream. Working with dermatologists and plastic surgeons to get the perfect formula, the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Redness cream soothes and camouflages red tones while imparting a hint of color that lets you skip the foundation. Whether your redness is from rosacea, broken capillaries, blemishes, skin irritations, sun damage, scars, or age spots, IT Cosmetics promises to keep you covered. Plus, their CC cream is loaded with soothing and moisturizing ingredients perfect for sensitive skin, like colloidal oatmeal, aloe, avocado oil, and green tea.
- Available shades: porcelain beige, light beige, neutral beige
3The Best CC Cream For Sensitive Skin Prone To Redness
Avène Antirougeurs Day Redness Relief Soothing Cream SPF 25
$37
Amazon
Avène, A French pharmacy favorite, is a go-to brand for people with sensitive skin, and their Antirougeurs Day Redness Relief Soothing Cream SPF 25 makes for the perfect morning moisturizer that provides sun protection and conceals redness. Like the Dr. Jart+ CC cream, Avène uses a light green tint that works to neutralize the appearance of redness, while ruscus extract and the brand's own thermal spring water found in France help to soothe and calm skin. If you're dealing with chronic redness and/or rosacea, the rest of the Antirougeurs line is definitely worth looking into, too.
4A Budget-Friendly Option That Amazon Reviewers Swear By
Lumene CC Color Correcting Cream SPF 20
$14
Amazon
For a redness-reducing cream that won't cost you more than $20, Lumene's CC Color Correcting Cream gets Amazon reviewers' pick. "It blends into my skin so well, and I don't even need to prep with moisturizer," writes one reviewer, adding, "It covers any redness, but doesn't look like I'm wearing spackle." Many reviewers with sensitive skin also note that it doesn't irritate their skin or cause breakouts, and it comes in two shades: light and medium.
5A CC Cream For Darker Skin Tones
COVERGIRL Queen CC Cream, Sheer Espresso
$12
Amazon
Those with darker skin tones can still be susceptible to rosacea — it just might not show up in the form of redness, per se. It's possible that rosacea in dark skin will show up as more violet, or in the form of uneven texture, like blemishes and bumps. If that's the case for you, try this CC cream from Covergirl Queen. It's less of a color-correcting cream (the brand actually calls it a "cover and care cream") and more of tinted moisturizer that evens out skin tone and texture. So, if you're dealing with rosacea-induced bumps or a generally uneven looking complexion, this oil-free, non-pore-clogging formula can definitely help. Since it's enriched with moisture-attracting glycerin and moisturizing jojoba oil, it will leave skin hydrated and soft. Unfortunately, Covergirl still has a ways to go in the shade range department, but for now, it comes in five colors, listed below.
- Available shades: Rich Sand, Amber Glow, Classic Bronze, Golden Honey, Sheer Espresso
6A CC Primer That Does Even More Than Correct Redness
Stila One Step Correct
$36
Amazon
If you prefer a lightweight option to pair with foundation, this Stila color-correcting primer is more of a serum than an actual cream. The spiraling trio of colors enclosed does more than just look cool — they actually serve as the three color-correcting pigments, with green neutralizing your redness, lavender counteracting sallow undertones, and peach to help diminish the appearance of sun spots while illuminating the skin for an overall more even looking tone.
