Your favorite TikTok stars are still well on their way to becoming beauty moguls. Charli and Dixie D'Amelio and Morphe 2's new concealer is about to hit the shelves, and you're not going to want to miss out. The Morphe 2 Hide & Peek Concealer drops on March 16 on the brand's website and will hit both Morphe and Ulta Beauty stores on March 23.

If you're a D'Amelio fan, then you know that the sisters prefer to keep their makeup on the natural side, with subtle lip tints and soft eyeliner wings, and the Hide & Peek concealer is the perfect addition to the overall Morphe 2 family. Retailing for $12, the concealer comes in 15 different shades, and the formula, made with sunflower oil and glycerin to nourish you skin and lavender extract to soothe away any tightness or irritation, is also vegan and cruelty-free. The buildable texture works best for light to medium coverage and leaves a soft, blurred finish for a range of skin tones. It'll also pair perfectly with any Morphe 2 products you already own. Both sisters love to blend this product over their Hint Hint Skin Tint foundation ($17, Morphe) for a liiiittle extra coverage.

Morphe 2 was originally founded as a new way to think about makeup. The line focuses on bringing multipurpose, lightweight products to the younger generation, according to a press release shared with Elite Daily. "I want people to wear as little or as much as they want and feel confident," Charli told Allure when Morphe 2 first launched. "With Morphe, we’re working together to show that you are beautiful, with or without makeup."

Courtesy of Morphe

The sisters and Morphe have already dropped a bunch of easy-to-apply skin care and makeup products within Morphe 2, like cleansers, detoxifying masks, lip tints, eyeshadow jellies, and more that you can shop now.