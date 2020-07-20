It seems like just yesterday, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio had started making 15-second TikTok videos, and now, the sisters have landed a huge makeup campaign. Both Charli and Dixie are the new faces of Morphe 2, a sub-brand of Morphe Cosmetics designed for Gen Z and lovers of fresh-faced makeup alike. Morphe 2 will launch on Thursday, July 30, with a product lineup independent of Morphe Cosmetics' standing product line.

"Morphe 2 offers a unique, Gen Z-friendly product range that promises to be the go-to for beauty enthusiasts looking for a fresh-faced glow, without the full face beat," reads a press release shared with Elite Daily. "The sub-brand features the latest trending formulas that are easy to use, with the same great payoff and value that loyal fans can expect from Morphe." Morphe 2 will drop with six products, all of which are exceedingly easy to apply for that no-makeup makeup, dewy glow.

One major product in Morphe 2's initial lineup is the Hint Hint Skin Tint. Retailing for $17, this hydrating, lightweight skin tint is available in 20 shades, is water-based, and is vegan and noncomedogenic, so it won't clog your pores. It's designed to be supremely breathable, offering buildable sheer to medium coverage. Think of this like your new favorite tinted moisturizer.

Courtesy of Morphe

It's not a Gen Z makeup look without a heavy layer of blush. Morphe 2's Wondertint Skin & Lip Mousse, retailing for $12, boasts a bouncy, mousse formula, perfect for adding a pop of lightweight color to cheeks and lips. It blends into your complexion easily alone or atop your fave skin tint and comes in four shades.

Courtesy of Morphe

If you're a fan of the wet-and-shiny makeup look, prepare to love Morphe 2's Gloss Pop Face & Eye Gloss. At $12, the non-sticky gloss is suitable for any part of your face, including on your lids, if you just want a little extra shine.

Courtesy of Morphe

The Jelly Eye Shimmers, $10, which you can see pop on both Charli and Dixie below, is the simplest way to achieve high color payoff with just one swipe. The shimmers are light and airy, while still packing a ton of sparkle. Not to mention, they're easily blendable and buildable, so you can go as heavy and hard on the color as you want.

Courtesy of Morphe Courtesy of Morphe Courtesy of Morphe

Morphe 2's Glassified Lip Oil, $9 each, is a high-shine, tinted, ultra-hydrating formula you'll love. Packed with a blend of moringa, jojoba, and coconut oil, this lip oil prioritizes nourishment and moisture over anything. Even better, you can choose from six summer-friendly shades.

Courtesy of Morphe

You can't have a Morphe collection without a set of Morphe's iconic brushes. Morphe 2 will launch with a set of four brushes, $24, with synthetic bristles, as well as a sleek, clear brush bag. The set features a dense, angled complexion brush to buff out your products; a rounded blush brush to easily blend your Wondertint; a fluffy highlighting brush, which you can use for both powder and cream products; and a small packing brush to load on all the color.

Courtesy of Morphe

If you're ready to add the entire lineup to your beauty arsenal, the fact that the entire collection will cost you less than $100 will be music to your ears. The full Morphe 2 lineup will be available across the globe on Morphe's website come July 30. The full collection will also be available at Ulta stores and on Ulta.com on Sunday, Aug. 2.