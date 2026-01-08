Filming an intimate scene doesn’t require any actual intimacy — in fact, Jennifer Lawrence thinks sex scenes are better when the actors in bed together don’t really know each other. She recently had this experience on the set of her 2025 drama Die My Love. On the very first day of shooting, Lawrence and Robert Pattinson filmed the movie’s most feral sex scene, before even getting to know one another.

“It was actually easier that way because Rob and I did not know each other, which is kind of better, you know?,” Lawrence said during a Jan. 7 interview, per People. Lawrence contrasted the experience to filming intimate moments in the Hunger Games franchise with Josh Hutcherson, whom she had become close friends with prior to their characters hooking up.

“In Hunger Games, me and Josh Hutcherson would have to kiss and that's like… Imagine it,” she said, laughing. “You know, it's weirder and so yeah, doing it with a stranger is preferable.”

However, Lawrence and Pattinson weren’t complete strangers before filming their sex scene. Lawrence said that they spent about three weeks together prior to production, during which time they decided to enroll in an interpretive dance class.

“Rob and I both [are] embarrassed very easily, and that was mortifying. It was, I mean, I'm not a dancer, Rob's [the] worst dancer,” Lawrence said. “And, and it was like, now blow like a tree — like it was just so embarrassing. So I think by the time [director Lynne Ramsay] was like, ‘Yeah, get naked.’ We were just kind of like, ‘OK, at least it's not interpretive dance.’”

Lawrence previously spoke about how Pattinson made her feel so comfortable during their sex scenes, that they didn’t feel the need for an intimacy coordinator.

“We did not have [an intimacy coordinator], or maybe we did but we didn’t really… I felt really safe with Rob,” Lawrence said in a Nov. 5 podcast interview.

“He is not pervy and very in love with Suki Waterhouse. We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships,” Lawrence continued. “There was never any weird like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator. A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f*ck them, and then the punishment starts. He was not like that.”