Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Filming Sex Scenes With Robert Pattinson

Jennifer Lawrence has a whole new perspective on shooting risqué sequences for her movies. And there are a few reasons for that — including experiencing pregnancy and working with her latest co-star Robert Pattinson. In a November interview, the actor got real about why she didn’t use an intimacy coordinator when filming Die My Love with Pattinson — plus, she explained her more laissez-faire approach to nudity in the new release.

During her Nov. 5 appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Lawrence was asked about how the sex scenes in Die My Love were shot — and Lawrence revealed they did not use an intimacy coordinator for those NSFW moments. “We did not have [an intimacy coordinator], or maybe we did but we didn’t really… I felt really safe with Rob,” Lawrence explained.

Lawrence had nothing but good things to say about working with her co-star during those intimate scenes. “He is not pervy and very in love with Suki Waterhouse. We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships,” she added. “There was never any weird like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator. A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f*ck them, and then the punishment starts. He was not like that.”

Mubi

Lawrence also revealed that being pregnant around the time she filmed Die My Love last year helped her to approach showing her body on camera differently.

“I don’t care about nudity. I’m not sensitive about it,” Lawrence said at a screening of the movie. “I think being pregnant took a lot of, like, vanity anxiety away. Before No Hard Feelings, I was dieting and not eating carbs and working out. I was pregnant [for Die My Love]. Like, what was I gonna do? Not eat? I was working 15 hours a day. I was just tired… I remember, like, them sending over a close-up of cellulite and being like, ‘Do you want us to touch this up?’ And I was like, ‘No. That’s an *ss.'”