If you ask me, the absolute best way to finish a meal at Chili’s is to order the iconic Molten Chocolate Cake. It’s hard to say no to a warm dessert topped with vanilla ice cream that’s covered in a hard chocolate shell and caramel drizzle. For those of us with a sweet tooth, it’s pure perfection in a dish.

The only problem is that Chili’s recently introduced a warm Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie to the menu. That addition immediately creates decision paralysis, especially for anyone with a Libra placement like me. Thankfully, you don’t actually have to pick a side at all, because there’s a secret menu Molten Skillet Cookie that combines the two.

This viral hack features the new chocolate chip cookie with the famed molten cake stacked right on top. The kitchen then finishes the whole thing off with the same vanilla ice cream, rich fudge, and caramel.

On a recent trip to Chili’s to try the Love Island-themed Bombshell Margarita, my server told me I absolutely had to try this internet sensation. Here is my honest review of the hybrid treat and exactly how you can score one on your next night out.

How To Order Chili’s Molten Skillet Cookie

Rachel Chapman

Even though the Molten Skillet Cookie isn’t officially listed on the main menu, it’s become so popular that you can easily get it at any Chili’s location just by asking your waiter.

When the hack first went viral, guests would order both the Molten Chocolate Cake ($12) and the Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie ($11) separately, and then put them together at the table. Now, according to our server at an Atlanta-based Chili’s, this secret menu item has been added to the system, so they come as one glorious dish from the kitchen.

Ordering it as a single item is not just easier, it is also much cheaper. Buying both desserts separately usually runs around $23, but this combined secret menu treat comes out to just $14.

The Chili's Secret Menu Dessert Verdict

The Molten Skillet Cookie really is as good as it looks on your phone screen. It’s like Tom Holland and Zendaya — the perfect couple.

The only real problem I had was is that the dish is incredibly rich. It is a massive amount of sugar to enjoy after a full tackle by yourself, especially if you just finished a heavy Triple Dipper entree, so I highly recommend sharing it with the table. If I were dining alone, I would probably stick to the classic Molten Chocolate Cake on its own.

Rachel Chapman

Splitting this giant dessert alongside some $6 Bombshell Margs is the absolute perfect way to spend a girls’ night out. It is the perfect choice for a foodie friend group that wants to debrief on Love Island USA before the big reunion on Aug. 31.

Rating: 4.9/5