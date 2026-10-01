It’s time to get into the spooky spirit, and Dunkin’ has plenty of new brews for witches this season. The highly anticipated Halloween 2026 lineup, which launched on Sept. 30, is officially one of the most Insta-worthy drops yet, thanks to the introduction of a Green Apple Dunkin’ Zero Refresher and Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam.

Whether you’re into bobbing for apples or trick-or-treating for sour gummy candies, you’ll definitely want to try one of the four new Green Apple sips. The complete roster is packed with festive choices, ranging from the refreshing Orchard Twist and Midnight Apple Dunkin’ Zeros to the ultra-sweet Candy Kiss Dunkin’ Zero. Coffee lovers are also losing it over the Creepy Crawler Coffee Chiller, the decadent Nutty Nightmare Iced Coffee, and the sweet Midnight Potion and Werewolf Punch options.

Of course, if you need a serious afternoon pick-me-up, the limited-time menu features a Terror-misu Cloud Latte and Franki Matcha that both come topped with that dreamy purple marshmallow-flavored cold foam.

As a horror girl who needs her caffeine first thing in the morning, I couldn’t wait to try out Dunkin’s punny new purple and green drinks to celebrate the start of October. Below, you’ll find my honest review of six exclusive Halloween sips.

Green Apple Dunkin’ Zero (~$4)

Dunkin'

The all-new Dunkin’ drink is a mix of crisp apple with sparkling water, which I found to be deliciously tart and flavorful. I really loved how bubbly and refreshing this was on a warm fall day, and I could really see myself enjoying this on a pumpkin farm instead of warm apple cider — especially if it’s unseasonably hot outside. If you’re a total sucker for anything sour apple, you need to give this a try.

Rating: 4.6/5

Candy Kiss Dunkin’ Zero (~$4)

Dunkin'

The Candy Kiss combines Dunkin’s Green Apple Zero with tropical mango flavors. If I didn’t know this was on the Halloween menu, I probably wouldn’t have described it as a fall flavor. That being said, it does taste like candy. It’s sweet and very fruit punch-like, so it instantly reminded me of Life Savers Gummies.

Rating: 4.5/5

Sour Apple Energy (~$5)

Dunkin'

My favorite of the apple drinks was the Sour Apple Energy. This tastes just like those nostalgic Caramel Apple Pops that I used to love seeing in my trick-or-treat haul. Since it combines the Green Apple Dunkin’ Zero with lemonade and the Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam, it’s the perfect blend of tart and sweet. Plus, it’s so fall-coded with the green and purple colors.

Rating: 4.8/5

Dark Spell Daydream Refresher (~$5)

Dunkin'

Fans of the Daydream Refresher need to give the Dark Spell drink a try. This mixes the Daydream Refresher with berry clementine and blueberry flavors along with oat milk. The gorgeous purple beverage is then topped with the new Marshmallow Cold Foam. This was easily the most unique flavor of the bunch. At first, it felt like the fruity and creamy elements were clashing, but after a few sips and some stirring, everything came together so, so well. If the little lad who loves berries and cream needs a go-to order, this is the one.

Rating: 4.5/5

Terror-misu Cloud Latte (~$6)

Dunkin'

The Tiramisu Cloud Latte was introduced on Dunkin’s 2026 fall menu, and this is just a spooky version with the purple cold foam on top. Overall, it really does taste like a tiramisu, though the flavor of coffee-soaked ladyfingers isn’t too far off from just a regular latte. It’s not super unique other than the purple top, but as a coffee lover, this is probably the one I’ll be ordering the most from the Halloween menu this season.

Rating: 4.7/5

Franki Matcha (~$6)

Dunkin'

I’m usually not a huge Dunkin’ matcha fan, because it’s way more creamy than I normally like. But I loved this Frankenstein-inspired matcha with vanilla and the purple cold foam on top. It’s still creamy, but there was way more of the earthy matcha flavor I love than some of the other drinks I’ve tried in the past. Plus, it really does look like Frankenstein’s monster with the purple and green colors.

Rating: 4.7/5