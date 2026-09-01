The US Open may be the biggest event of the year for tennis fans, but it’s also major for another, unexpected demographic: those of us who love a fun little drink. Every year, the tournament’s signature cocktail, the Honey Deuce, gets almost as much press coverage as the world-class athletes duking it out at Arthur Ashe Stadium. But this year, you don’t even need a ticket to the matches to get a taste of the excitement — all thanks to Dunkin’.

The coffee giant just dropped a limited-time, tennis-themed menu nationwide, available through the end of tournament season while supplies last. The two beverages are the Melon Deuce Energy (~$6), a caffeinated, lemonade Refresher featuring watermelon lime and raspberry flavors; and the Matcha Point (~$7), a matcha latte made with French vanilla flavor and protein milk.

As a Massachusetts girlie, I definitely run on Dunkin’, so I had to give the new drinks a proper taste test. Before heading to the stadium, I made a pit-stop at Dunkin’ and American Express Gold Card’s massive Grand Central takeover to fuel up with some caffeine and a little extra protein ahead of an exciting day of tennis matches. Here’s my honest, unfiltered review of the tenniscore sips:

Megan LaCreta

The Melon Deuce Energy

I’ll be honest — I’ve never been the biggest fan of refresher-type drinks. I’ve always found them a bit too sweet for my liking. That said, the Melon Deuce Energy delivers an intense fruity flavor. Even though its base is Dunkin’s caffeinated lemonade (containing 145mg of caffeine), it’s surprisingly not overly tart. The watermelon lime and raspberry flavor profiles combine for a refreshing, summery sip.

Later on, while at the US Open, I was able to try the iconic Honey Deuce for a proper comparison. While the actual cocktail is noticeably less sweet and fruity than Dunkin’s version, the flavor profile is certainly aligned. While I wouldn’t necessarily order this one myself, those who typically go for Dunkin’s Refreshers should absolutely give it a shot.

Dunkin'

TL;DR: A non-alcoholic Honey Deuce dupe that hits the sweet spot.

The Matcha Point

I prefer my matcha sweetened, so this latte was right up my alley. The French vanilla flavor and the matcha’s creamy texture combined for a seriously rich drinking experience.

I’m also a big fan of the protein milk. Aside from packing 18 grams of protein in a medium, it’s completely lactose-free, which is ideal for a dairy-sensitive warrior like myself. I could easily see this matcha entering my Dunks order rotation.

Dunkin'

TL;DR: A sweet, creamy dream for protein fiends.