I Tried 2 Iconic Tennis-Themed Cocktails At The US Open

At the tail end of every summer, the US Open takes over Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The tournament is full of high-intensity matches, iconic WAG sightings, and, arguably most importantly, themed cocktails.

The Honey Deuce may be the most iconic game day cocktail (even beating out Taylor Swift’s go-to vodka cranberry). The tennis-inspired cocktail was invented in 2006 specifically for Grey Goose, a US Open sponsor, to have a signature drink at the tournament. Since its inception, the drink has been a staple for attendees and their social media posts. I mean, can you even say you went to the US Open if you don’t post an Instagram story of the Honey Deuce?

But this year, a new drink, the Watermelon Slice, came onto the court. This cocktail doesn’t have all the hype of the Honey Deuce (at least, not yet), but it’s still making a splash. The drink is IHG Hotels & Resorts’ first-ever cocktail. Featuring Moët & Chandon champagne, the drink taps into the luxury that the hotel brand is known for. It’s available exclusively at the IHG Racquet Bar on the grounds and select IHG properties in New York City.

Both drinks are delicious, made with premium ingredients, and come in cups you’ll want to take home with you. But which is the better tennis-themed cocktail? I went to IHG’s suite at the US Open’s Fan Week to put both drinks to the (taste) test. Below, you’ll find full reviews of the Honey Deuce and Watermelon Slice.

The Honey Deuce

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Ingredients: Grey Goose vodka, fresh lemonade, premium raspberry liqueur, honeydew melon balls

Taste: There’s no doubt about it: this is a cocktail. If you prefer to ~feel~ your vodka without tasting it, you’ll probably be disappointed. But if your go-to drink is a vodka soda, know that this is simply an elevated version of the bevvy you know and love. The lemon and raspberry flavors add just enough sweetness to the drink without becoming overpowering. The only downside? I hate honeydew, so those melon balls were not for me.

The Instagram Story Shot:

Hannah Kerns

Aesthetic: This drink is iconic for a reason, and it’s not because it of its adventurous flavor profile. Really, what makes the cocktail so special is the aesthetic. There’s something about three melon balls balanced on the rim of the glass that looks oh-so-right in your hand. It’s simple and artful.

My review: Going into this, I was sure that the Honey Deuce would be an overrated, over-hyped cocktail. (In my defense, so many Instagram famous things are!) But the truth is, I’d be content to make this my go-to cocktail year-round. It’s light, refreshing, and has Grey Goose in it — what more could a girl want?

Overall rating: 9/10

The Watermelon Slice

Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts

Ingredients: Moët & Chandon, watermelon juice, elderflower liqueur, lime, watermelon wedge

Taste: This is a very juice-forward drink — perfect for anyone who would rather sip on a cocktail that essentially tastes alcohol-free. The Moët & Chandon gives it just the right amount of bubbles, while the watermelon and elderflower flavors take charge. It’s refreshing and sweet without tasting too sugary. Still, it’s definitely sweet-tooth friendly, so it may not be the right pick for people who prefer a stronger cocktail.

The Instagram Story Shot:

Hannah Kerns

Aesthetic: The lime green chalice perfectly matches the color of a tennis ball. It’s a slightly more playful design than the Honey Deuce, but still looks classy. (This is tennis, after all.) Plus, the watermelon wedge adds another pop of color. My drink was missing this piece of fruit, but I still think it looked pretty fabulous.

My review: This was a little too easy to drink. It tasted like juice — delicious juice — but I definitely did not feel like I was drinking champagne. (For my friend who was with me, who doesn’t really like the taste of alcohol, this was a total plus.) I tend to lean away from really sweet flavors, so I probably would not order the Watermelon Slice regularly, but having one at the tournament really hit the spot. Plus, you can’t deny how cute the cup is.

Overall rating: 8/10