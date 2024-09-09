How To Get Taylor Swift's US Open Look For As Little As $10

Instead of hitting up New York Fashion Week events, Taylor Swift decided to show off her “red lip classic” style at the US Open on Sunday, Sept. 8. The Tortured Poets singer arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY, on Sunday hand in hand with boyfriend Travis Kelce to watch American tennis star Taylor Fritz take on Jannik Sinner in the men’s final.

Swift showed up wearing her signature “cherry lips” plus a matching red and white gingham dress that fashionable Swifties are wanting to add to their closets as well. The $248 Reformation Sora Linen Dress was paired with black sunglasses, Louis Vuitton earrings, and additional golden jewelry like the Grammy winner’s “TNT” bracelet that Kelce got her last year.

Taylor said it herself — it’s gingham fall.

The breezy dress had big Barbie, Miss Americana, and OG 1989 preppy vibes, which makes it the ideal choice for an early fall date. Even Kelce coordinated with the “So High School” singer’s aesthetic perfectly with a Gucci ensemble complete with a bucket hat and cardigan.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor’s Picnic-Like Red Dress Is Almost $250

To twin with Swift this autumn, get her Reformation dress for less than $250. Some sizes are sold out right now, but you can join a waitlist to be notified when they’re back in stock. This fitted bodice number also comes in two different colors — all-white and Reputation black.

However, the gingham is really what makes this dress so adorable. (V similar to Belly’s Fourth of July dress from The Summer I Turned Pretty.) The pattern is perfect for a picnic in the park, and a great transitional wardrobe piece as you go from summer vacay to apple picking in the fall.

If you don’t have the money to spend on Swift’s exact off-the-shoulder attire, though, here are eight red gingham dupes that are just as cute:

Style This Red Gingham Dress For Whatever Occasion

The straps on the Reformation dress that Swift wore to the US Open are meant to be worn off the shoulder. The Eras Tour singer, however, wore them up. You can make that same decision with this sleeveless dress from Shein.

The straps can be worn down around your shoulders for a more flirtatious look, or up so you’re supported for whatever activity you and your partner have planned. This dupe is also great because it has the same fitted bodice top with a flowy skirt at the bottom.

Wear This Long Gingham Dress When It Gets Chillier Out

As the weather gets more crisp, you may be looking for a dress that’s just a bit longer. If so, this is the Swift dupe for you. The ruffled maxi dress can be worn as is or with your fave cardigan to keep you nice and warm.

Get This Amazon Dupe In Other Swiftie Colors

For something that’s simple and easy to wear, Amazon has this red gingham dress. The A-line and midi length make this super comfortable and ideal for any day, whether you’re going out with your partner or dressing up for work.

If you happen to fall in love with this design, you could even get it in a variety of other patterns and colors. The solid lilac shade is both perfect for a Speak Now dress, and matches Swift’s rumored TS12 era color palette as well.

Pair This Dress With The Right Golden Accessories

The straps and button down front may be slightly different, but this red gingham dress from Princess Polly has the same fit as Swift’s Reformation look making it a great dupe. All you need to do to make it match her US Open OOTD more is get a pair of black sunglasses and style yourself with gold jewelry like her pendant necklace and hoop earrings.

Go With The Flow In Another Amazon Dupe

Another longer version of Swift’s red gingham dress is this dupe from Amazon. It’s a bit more flowy for those moments of dancing in your “best dress fearless.” This smocked plaid dress also has pockets (who doesn’t love that?), and is well-reviewed online with one fan saying they “almost want to buy it in more colors.”

Channel Garden Girl Fall With This Gingham Dress

Swift’s folklore and evermore albums leaned heavily on the cottagecore aesthetic, which has evolved into garden girl this summer. The “Fortnight” singer’s bestie Sabrina Carpenter is a lover of this farmers market and whimsical fashion style that features a lot of light fabrics and maxi skirts.

This gingham dress from Walmart is the perfect marriage between the garden girl vibe and Swift’s dress at the US Open. It’s versatile, girly, and will be easy to style all fall long.

Be More Vibrant In An Anthropologie Number

Swift’s US Open dress was perfect for a day date, but if you’re looking for something a little more sophisticated to take into the night, this Anthropologie dress is the way to go. Swift has been known to shop at Anthropologie in the past, so it’s not far off to assume she’d pick up something like this dress for gingham fall as well.

The silhouette with cutouts may be slightly different, but Swift has shown recently that she’s getting more into the barely there trend, so you might want to go for it as well. Even the color is a little more bold, so you’ll really be ready to stand out in the crowd.

Treat Yourself To A Latte With The Money You’ll Save On This One

People will definitely remember you “standing in a nice dress” if you get this gingham dupe from Cider. The red and white checkered mini dress is almost identical to Swift’s with the fitted top that “falls nicely,” according to one reviewer.

The best part is it’s over $200 cheaper, so it’s more budget-friendly. With the money you’re saving, treat yourself to Swift’s favorite fall sip: a Caramel Nonfat Latte from Starbucks.