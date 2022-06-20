Though she wouldn’t believe you if you told her, Isabel “Belly” Conklin is a style star; her red gingham mini dress on July 4th proves it. In fact, it’s so cute, fans have been hoping to get their hands on it ahead of the summer. Fortunately, we found it IRL: It’s called the Klara Mini Gingham Dress; it’s made by Aussie fashion brand Bardot, and retails for under $100. The downside: It’s sold out. (Elite Daily reached out to Bardot for restock details but did not hear back in time for publication.) Major bummer, I know, but that doesn’t mean you have to go without a red gingham dress for your own July 4th celebration.
Given how The Summer I Turned Pretty is basically blowing up right now, chances of the exact dress becoming widely available again aren’t all that likely, but you may still be in luck! I spent more hours than I’m going to admit doing some digging and I’ve found some near-perfect dupes for this printed mini dress. The eight dresses below are perfect for channeling your inner conflicted teen looking for love while fireworks paint the sky overhead.
