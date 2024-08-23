The barely there trend is here to stay, and Chlöe Bailey is allll over it. As the face of YITTY’s new Nearly Naked collection, the Grammy-nominated singer tells Elite Daily, “I love how women are celebrating and loving their bodies.”

The latest drop from YITTY, the shapewear brand co-created by Lizzo, expands upon its range of styles to include unique silhouettes and shades that you’ll want to wear underneath your clothes, and out with your besties. Bailey says she’s been a fan of the company since her In Pieces Tour last year. “I remember DM’ing Lizzo like, ‘I don't know what you have done, but I'm obsessed and I'd wear it under my bodysuits on stage,’” says the “FYS” singer.

Getting to collab with the brand now feels like a full-circle moment for the 26-year-old, but don’t expect her to wear any Nearly Naked bodysuits on tour anytime soon. While she just dropped her second studio album, Trouble in Paradise, on Aug. 9, Bailey says she has no plans for a series of performances. After fracturing her foot in 2023, she’s “toured out for right now,” though she would be down for “some one-off shows in the big cities.”

YITTY

Even though she won’t be rocking her bodysuits on stage, Bailey plans to channel the barely there island girl vibe of Trouble in Paradise into the fall. “I’m trying to hang onto summer,” she says.

Here are all the nearly naked trends (think: exposed bras and freed nips) the multi-hyphenate is loving right now.

Whale Tail Thongs & Thongkinis

With low-rise jeans making a serious comeback in recent years, it was inevitable that visible thongs return as well. From Britney Spears to Manny Santos on Degrassi, Y2K faves practically lived in this particular look, and Bailey loves that it’s back in play.

“Thongs are so sexy,” she says. “I love how you can see a little peek of it sometimes through the jeans.” In her own words, it’s the epitome of “nostalgic.”

The high-waisted thongs are Bailey’s favorite item in the Nearly Naked collection: “That's what I always tend to wear on stage, because I have a bodysuit on. It also works really nice under a maxi dress.”

YITTY

She was a fan of YITTY’s high-waisted thong before she collabed with the brand, and has plans for rocking the look in the fall: “Do you know how sometimes we'll wear boyfriend boxer briefs under baggy jeans? Maybe it's time to show a little bit of our high-waist thong, if it's all black and layered in that way.”

Exposed Bras

Not only is Bailey a fan of exposed bras, but she likes wearing more than one at the same time for some double trouble. “I love layering bras with different colors,” she says. “It's really fly.”

YITTY

Wearing your undies outside is something she believes is not only an homage to the 2000s, but also the ‘70s. “In aerobics classes during that time, they would have their high-waisted panties outside of the leggings,” she says. “It's really cool to see how time just reinvents itself.”

No-Pants

The Kardashians aren’t the only ones loving this nearly naked trend. “I'm a no-pants girl,” Bailey says. “I'm either a no-pants girl or extra baggy pants, because when you have a lot of junk in your trunk, you just want to let it breathe.”

YITTY

The perfect no-pants look, according to the “Boy Bye” crooner, is “an oversized tee, knee-high boots, and sexy heels.”

Naked Shoes

Bailey isn’t shy about her thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence’s go-to footwear: “Naked shoes are fly.” According to the singer, you can wear naked shoes with “almost everything.”

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her favorite heel at the moment even follows this trend. “It’s completely transparent, goes with everything, and makes me really tall,” she says. They’re very demure, very cutesy, very mindful, and they make her feel like a model. A win-win(-win-win).

Sheer Dresses

It seems everyone from Olivia Wilde to Hailey Bieber has rocked a sheer dress in recent years. Unsurprisingly, Bailey is also a huge fan. “I wear them all the time,” she says.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, she has to be careful about what pasties she wears underneath. “For some reason, my skin's allergic to the flower paper ones,” she says. They always leave an imprint that lasts for weeks to months.

Free The Nip

If it were up to Bailey, she wouldn’t bother with pasties at all. “I don't like bras that much,” she says.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

While she loves her YITTY bras, she tends to go braless most days: “I love showing my nips. I never mind it, because my titties are tiny and it's really sexy and cute sometimes.”

Cheeky Cutouts

Cheeky cutouts can be an easy way to transition into the barely there trend if you’re not ready to go full sheer. Sabrina Carpenter has worn flirty heart-shaped cutouts on stage and at various events, and Bailey isn’t going to say “please please please” stop. “I'm down for the cheeky cutouts, the Daisy Dukes, all of it,” she says.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In fact, she admits she wears them all the time. “I am 26. I'm not going to get any younger. I should celebrate my body while I can,” she says. “Forty years from now, I don’t want to look back at pictures and be like, ‘Oh, I should have done this. I should have worn that.’”