Hailey Bieber Presented At The VMAs In A White, Sheer Bodycon Dress

Sheer might just be the the must-wear look of the 2021 VMAs if other celebrities’ looks are any indications. Hailey Bieber took the stage at the 2021 MTV VMAs in a white, turtleneck dress that was just a teensy bit see-through. Underneath, she went with a white bustier and underwear to keep the sharp look. Overall, Bieber’s look toed the line between classic and risqué beautifully.

Despite the bodycon style of her dress, the fabric loosens around her calves, giving the dress a slightly flowy feel. The material truly looks so comfortable and soft. At first glance, the dress may seem to veer on the simpler side, but a closer look shows there are some subtle, funky details that make this a really memorable outfit. The bustier features a sheer, thin strip down the middle of Bieber’s chest, adding a graphic, geometric touch, and her hip-hugging underwear gives her a TikTok-favorite silhouette.

Surprisingly, Bieber joined the long list of celebrities that skimped on necklaces for the VMAs. Not that Bieber’s neck was totally bare, of course. Her dress had a super cute, mock turtleneck. Still, alongside Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Bretman Rock, and Kourtney Kardashian all kept their looks clear of any neck jewelry. Perhaps the days of layers and layers of chains are over?

Her lack of accessories wasn’t the only part of Bieber’s outfit that appeared to be a trend on the VMAs red carpet. Megan Fox also broke out a sheer dress. Fox’s, however, was dripping in beading and Y2K-esque thong, whereas Bieber went for a more streamlined look. Both rocked the look in different ways, and proved sheer just may be the next 2000s trend to come back.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bieber styled her white dress with a shimmering eye makeup look. Her eyeshadow was a playful, iridescent shade, and she channeled egirl with her blushy cheeks and nose. In true 2021 fashion, Bieber had on an ultra glossy lip. As her hair was swept up in a perfectly-crafted updo, fans could really drink in her fun beauty look. The overall combination of beauty and fashion made Bieber’s VMAs look a perfect mix of classic and futuristic.