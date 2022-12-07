Olivia Wilde's Totally Sheer Dress Got Blurred At The 2022 PCAs

Well, it seems Olivia Wilde’s sheer look at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards had producers shook. ICYMI, the actor appeared at the star-studded event, where she accepted Drama Movie of 2022 for Don’t Worry Darling. With all the drama-filled moments the movie had this year, the win was well-deserved. However, before Wilde could grace the stage to accept the award, many viewers couldn’t help to notice their screens were blurred once the actor’s dress was shown.

Just as Wilde headed towards the stage, it seems TV producers blurred out her appearance. Specifically, the top half of her dress. According to Glamour, the actor donned a sheer black grown from Dior’s resort 2023 collection.

More to come...