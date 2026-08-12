What Your Zodiac Sign Should Be Doing At The Gym This Fall

New season, new you. It’s a millennial-mom-ism, but the impulse is real: the second Labor Day hits, I start craving a regular alarm, earlier dinners, and a workout I’ll actually keep doing. As a Virgo, I stand by the fact that a routine doesn’t have to be boring. There’s something kind of thrilling about picking up a brand-new way to move your body right as the air turns crisp.

To dial up the inspiration, I asked pop-culture astrologer Kyle Thomas to match a workout to your zodiac sign. And with Mercury going retrograde this fall (Oct. 24 to Nov. 13) scrambling everyone’s focus, he says locking in a solid workout matters more than usual. Next, I tapped celebrity coach Eve Overland, a certified personal trainer who’s spent 16 years prepping singers like Carrie Underwood, actors, and artists for tours and sets, to share details on the actual sweat. Here’s your sign’s move.

Aries (March 21 to April 19) — Capoeira Or Gymnastics

Ruled by Mars, Aries runs on pure energy, and with Saturn and Neptune both in Aries this fall, Thomas says you’ve got even more to burn. His pick: learn something totally new that makes your brain and body work at once. Enter capoeira, the Afro-Brazilian martial art that blends acrobatics, dance, and percussion. It began as a warrior dance developed in Angola and was practiced by enslaved Africans in Brazil as disguised combat training, and today it’s a full-body workout that builds balance and coordination.

There are plenty of beginner capoeira videos on YouTube, or you can channel your inner ‘90s kid and book an intro gymnastics class. It’s a fearless, try-anything kind of challenge, the sort a go-all-in Aries like Sadie Sink might get behind.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) — Cycling Or Run Clubs

This Venus-ruled earth sign loves being outside and moving, so Thomas says a cycling or running crew is your fall move: cardio, lower-body strength, and core all in one. There’s no shortage of run clubs to join right now (and maybe meet someone?), but texting three friends to start your own counts, too.

The one rule is consistency, so pick a standing day and time. Because Venus rules you, lean into pretty routes so you’ll actually want to come back. Mixing work and play? That’s a workout made for a Taurus like Sabrina Carpenter.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20) — HIIT

Mercury-ruled Geminis run fast and get bored faster, so Thomas recommends HIIT: high-intensity interval training, meaning all-out bursts of effort with short recovery in between (think 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off, repeat), usually with zero equipment. The short sessions maximize cardio and metabolic payoff in minimal time.

Try some of the HIIT classes Overland does with Underwood for free on YouTube. They’re versatile and spicy, just like Gemini Emma Chamberlain.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) — Tai Chi

Homebody Cancer will want something calming, and Thomas says tai chi can “center their sensual nature,” easing stress while building balance and flexibility. The ancient Chinese practice is basically meditation in motion: slow, controlled movements that flow together without stopping. It’s also having a moment, with “tai chi walking” trending on TikTok as the soft-life antidote to our cortisol-spiking feeds. The research backs it up for balance and stress.

There is a huge array of free beginner routines to try online if you can’t find a studio near you. For a Cancer like Tate McRae, who can hold a grudge while caring deeply on the inside, it’s the kind of workout that’ll help you get in touch with your softer side.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22) — Circuit Training

Fiery Leo wants constant motion, so Thomas prescribes circuit training: you move through a set of exercises back to back, resting only briefly between each, then repeat the whole thing for a few rounds. Unlike HIIT, you’re not going all-out during your circuits, instead keeping your effort level in the moderate-to-high range. It can be all bodyweight or loaded up with weights. “Circuit training will help them keep moving, but also increase their confidence,” Thomas says.

With Mars in Leo this fall, he adds that you may prefer to do your circuits at home, with a partner or family rather than solo. Overland has lots of living-room-friendly circuits that only require a set of dumbbells. A no-nonsense sweat-sesh practically created for booked and busy Leos? Sign Kylie Jenner up.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) — Steady-State Cardio (Aka The Hot Girl Walk)

Speaking as a Virgo entering her season: we want routine, stability, and repetition, which is exactly why Thomas calls steady-state cardio an “excellent match.” Translation: pick one thing (a walk, jog, bike, or row) and hold a steady, moderate pace for 30 to 60 minutes, heart rate around 60% of max. And yes, the viral hot girl walk counts. “I wouldn’t get caught up in the numbers too much,” Overland says. “The goal is to move consistently at a moderate-level intensity … ideally you should be able to carry a conversation without gasping for breath.”

Zendaya, Gracie Abrams, and Sydney Sweeney, all Virgos, would definitely cosign.

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Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct 22) — Pilates

Venus-ruled Libras are all about grace and alignment, so the pick is almost too obvious. “Libras are naturally perfect for Pilates,” Thomas says. “You’ll improve your posture, bodily alignment, and get one heck of a core workout.” Whether on a reformer or a mat, Pilates builds core strength, mobility, and flexibility without wrecking you. And it’s everywhere: there’s a studio on every corner, apps like Peloton and Ladder have mat programs, and Club Pilates offers a free 30-minute intro class at locations nationwide.

You can also follow along with a free beginners class on YouTube. Addison Rae, a verified Libra, is a Pilates regular, and you can bet she’ll be rocking a cute set while doing it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) — Kickboxing

Ruled by Mars and Pluto, Scorpios run intense and a little aggressive (lovingly), so Thomas calls kickboxing the “perfect in-between for people who think boxing sounds awesome but who don’t want to actually hit someone else in the face.” Beyond how good it feels to unload on a bag, it works your whole body while sharpening coordination and agility.

Thomas suggests nailing the fundamentals first, so start with an intro class at a studio like Rumble, or stream a free Jeanette Jenkins kickboxing session on YouTube. Peak Scorpio energy, and something a celeb like Willow Smith would crush.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) — Dance Cardio

“Sagittarius need excitement and youthful energy in their lives at all times, so dance is a perfect match for them,” Thomas says. Skip your mom’s Zumba class and go for a buzzier dance-cardio format like 305 Fitness, the rave-inspired workout that feels more like a night out than a gym session, alternating fast and slow tracks so it sneaks in interval training while you body-roll. Ruled by Jupiter, you’re also happy to laugh at yourself, which is non-negotiable your first time.

Thomas also likes ballet for balance and salsa for cardio, and there’s endless dance cardio to stream. Plus, for a social Sag like Madelyn Cline, it’s the perfect prep for your next GNO.

Capricorn: Weight Training (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Ambitious, disciplined Capricorn wants a workout that rewards showing up. “Capricorns like to stick with tried-and-true methods in all areas of life, which is why weight training is a great match for them,” Thomas says. No full weight set at home? I’ve subbed in wine bottles, books, and milk jugs plenty of times, though if lifting becomes your thing, one or two sets of dumbbells are worth it. The payoff is huge: preserving bone density, a metabolism and mobility boost, and, per Thomas, the confidence that comes from watching yourself get stronger.

Give one of Overland’s quick upper body sequence or full-body strength moves a go. Your strength gains will help you channel your inner badass like Reneé Rapp, a true Capricorn.

Aquarius: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Experimental, independent Aquarius loves trying what no one else is. “Brazilian jiu-jitsu will bring out their independence and creative side,” Thomas says. Derived from judo, BJJ is a full-body combat sport built on technique over size, teaching a smaller opponent to outmaneuver a bigger one, which is basically catnip for a sign that prides itself on doing things its own way.

Millie Bobby Brown learned jiu-jitsu to play Enola Holmes and has trained since she was a kid, so consider her your proof of concept. Total Aquarius behavior — just ask Megan Thee Stallion.

Pisces: Yoga (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Soft, mystical, creative: hi, Pisces. Thomas says yoga is the one for this spiritual water sign, and it delivers the full package: posture, balance, breath control, and meditation to quiet the noise. Not into slower styles like Hatha? Try Ashtanga or Vinyasa, which move faster and double as low-key strength training, just using your body weight.

Stream a free beginner class from Yoga With Adriene or Breathe and Flow, or post up at a local studio. Finding harmony between body, mind, and environment is the whole point for you this season. And for a Pisces like Olivia Rodrigo whose latest album leans moody and melancholy, yoga is the kind of “cure” your water-sign heart needs this fall.