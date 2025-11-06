Nothing makes me feel like that girl more than throwing on a ‘fit that incorporates streetwear basics with lingerie-inspired elements. That combo of sultry and casual is what Tate McRae does better than anyone. The 22-year-old pop star is a Gen Z queen through and through, known for her bad b*tch anthems, dancing prowess, and headline-making personal life. She’s a style icon, too — on her Miss Possessive Tour, McRae has been rocking matching sets, animal prints, bedazzled bras, and baggy pants galore. She is basically the blueprint for laidback, flirty dressing.

For her tour, which has been ongoing since March 18, McRae worked with stylists Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo, a duo who also outfits fellow pop princess Olivia Rodrigo. They chose a variety of custom looks by designer Heather Picchiottino for the “So Close To What” singer, with pieces from Honey Birdette, Adidas, and Hervé Léger sprinkled into the mix. McRae’s tour outfits aren’t particularly accessible to the average consumer — because they’re predominantly custom and created for the stage — but her style is super influenced by trends of the moment, so luckily, there are plenty of similar items out there that you can cop for way less.

Though the Miss Possessive Tour may be ending on Nov. 8, the “Revolving Door” singer’s aesthetic isn’t going anywhere. Below, I used McRae’s tour looks as a jumping-off point for four outfits you can wear on a day-to-day basis, even if you’re not doing the splits while belting out a pop chorus.

For A Day Out & About In Your “Sports Car”

McRae loves Adidas, so much so that she’s partnered with the athletic brand as the face of several campaigns. She wears the brand regularly on stage, usually sporting its track pants with a fun bedazzled bra.

I took that high-low combo and built out an outfit that’s not as flashy, but still has the same effortless hot girl vibes. Rather than a full sparkly underwire bra, I went with a simple triangle style from Lounge, with Adidas track pants and black Sambas. A moto jacket makes this appropriate for chillier weather, and silver jewelry (including a gothic gross necklace) rounds it out with an edge.

For When You’re Feeling Like “Miss Possessive”

Though she’s often wearing monochromatic neutrals, McRae also works in pops of color and some patterns — namely animal prints. She’s worn snakeskin and leopard print on tour and in her “Sports Car” music video.

To play off of that combo for a going-out look, I started with a snakeskin minidress from Urban Outfitters, paired with red patent leather open-toed heels and a simple black bag. Silver earrings and bangles complete the look (as with all the outfits I put together for this project). The result is a cheeky, spicy look that screams, “I would want myself.”

For A Date Night Going “Tit For Tat” At The Dive Bar

Bandage is back! Like many other Y2K trends, the form-fitting style is making a grand return, and McRae is clearly on board. The singer has been wearing custom Hervé Léger looks throughout her tour, mostly two-piece matching sets in neutrals and primary colors. She typically pairs them with either a simple block heel or a knee-high boot.

I kept it classic in all black for this look, in a halter top and bike shorts (choose some on the shorter end to copy her style most closely). I added studded black boots from Steve Madden, the same gothic necklace, and a pop of animal print with this calf hair bag from Dolce Vita.

For A Grid Post That Gives Kisses To Your “Exes”

McRae is frequently compared to Britney Spears for her dance-heavy music videos and impressive choreography on stage, plus the way she pays homage to the “Toxic” singer sartorially. Spears wore plenty of iconic animal prints back in the day, including the time she quite literally wore a python to perform at the 2001 VMAs.

I wanted to nod to both McRae and Spears with a final look that was pure sex appeal: a leopard print mesh top, super-short bike shorts, and Steve Madden mesh stiletto heels, with a studded bag and chunky silver jewelry. I may have just been strutting around the dive bar, but I could not have felt hotter. My Instagram grid will never see this one coming.

Overall, I had a blast putting these outfits together, and I could have mixed and matched plenty more combinations using the basics I relied on here. McRae’s simple yet sultry style is easy and affordable to recreate using items you can find at your favorite retailers. You can dress it down for the gym or a lounge day, or dial up the formality for a night out by adding sparkle and mesh. The basic formula is casual (track pants or bike shorts) plus seductive (lingerie or skin-tight pieces), in monochrome neutrals with pops of color and print added in.

We may not be getting any more Miss Possessive Tour looks from McRae, but I’ll be continuing to look to her for outfit inspiration moving forward. I’ve never felt hotter, and as the superstar herself once said, “she’s all I wanna be.”