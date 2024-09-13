Tate McRae Packed Her New Video With Britney Spears Easter Eggs

There’s no bigger Britney Spears fan in the culture right now than Tate McRae. The rising pop star has sung Spears’ praises time and again, and she doesn’t just talk the talk. McRae has also paid tribute to the Princess of Pop several times throughout her own career, like when she recreated Spears’ 2001 lace dress for the VMAs recently. But perhaps the most eye-catching display of McRae’s love and respect for Spears’ work is her new music video for “It’s OK I’m OK.”

Due to her irresistible dance-heavy performances, McRae has frequently been compared to Spears, so much so that she’s a frontrunner in pretty much every fan-casting for Spears’ upcoming biopic. It’s a comparison that McRae is happy to lean into, which she definitely confirmed in her new video.

“It’s OK I’m OK” is jam-packed with instantly iconic dance and style moments, as McRae struts her way through the city, eludes the police, and brushes off a no-good ex with killer choreography. It’s also very easy to spot Spears’ inspiration behind the sleek and sexy routine.

I <3 Britney

The very first shot of McRae’s video is a nod to Spears. McRae’s “I <3 Me” crop-top and short shorts very closely mirror David LaChapelle’s famous 2000 photo of Spears on the streets of New York in a similar look.

Public Indecency, But Make It Fashion

McRae bares it all in her music video, which quickly gets her arrested by the cops. It’s a storyline Spears fans know all too well from the pop star’s 2011 “I Wanna Go” music video. In that video, Spears flashes a police officer, only to seduce her way out of an arrest, similar to how McRae gets away with her skin-baring crime.

Going Into Overdrive

McRae’s all-black look from the video — topped off with a stylish black leather hat — is straight out of Spears’ playbook. Specifically, it echoes the undercover driver Spears portrayed in her “Womanizer” music video.