10 Times Megan Thee Stallion Proved She's The Anime Queen

Welcome to Megan Thee Stallion’s animated universe. Ever since she debuted on the rap scene in 2018, Megan has unabashedly flaunted her love for anime. And doing hot girl sh*t while she’s at it, of course. Her admiration for the whimsical genre feels appropriate, considering her career has the very essence of a shonen anime. Similar to their main character transformations, Megan has used her roster of alter-egos — Tina Snow’s iciness to the cutthroat finesse of Tina Montana — to rise and obliterate those who question her skill. She’s the most impressive in her final form, as are all of the anime icons she admires.

Megan has shown her anime interest in several ways, from cosplaying certain characters for Halloween to playfully adopting monikers such as Hot Girl Mirko and Gojo thee Stallion. Now, in a full circle moment, she will serve as one of the many presenters at Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards ceremony on Mar. 2.

In honor of Megan’s latest presenter stint, here are ten moments that prove she’s the ultimate anime stan.

01 Megan Channeled Her Inner Sukuna From Jujutsu Kaisen Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Welcome to the Hall of Fame of cosplays. When it comes to transforming into an anime character, Megan doesn’t always wait until Halloween to ace her rendition. Take her nod to Jujutsu Kaisen’s main villain Sukuna, whom she cosplayed in July 2023. The rapper kept it simple yet accurate, matching Sukuna’s pastel pink hair and facial markings.

02 Megan’s Iconic Spin Of Death The Kid From Soul Eater Now, here’s a taste of Megan’s Halloween cosplays. Last October, the rapper tapped into her inner Death the Kid from Soul Eater.

04 Megan Cosplayed As Hyakkaou Private Academy’s Horniest Gambler Welcome to the land of Kakeguiri — it can get a bit... interesting. The series follows a group of students at Hyakkaou Private Academy who are being ranked by their gambling skills. (If Kakeguiri’s storyline doesn’t intrigue you, the first season’s opening song certainly will.) Keeping true to her iconic cosplays, Megan transformed into the show’s main character, Yumeko Jabami, for Halloween in October 2020.

05 Megan Compared Herself To A Certain My Hero Academia Character Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic/Getty Images It’s euphoric to see traces of ourselves in our favorite characters, and Megan embraced her own connection to Izuku Midoriya (also known as Deku) of My Hero Academia. In the show’s beginning, Midoriya was a normal teenager who wanted to become a known hero. That dream seemed out of reach, considering he wasn’t born with the Quirk that would help elevate him to heroic status. He soon obtains a Quirk from his favorite hero, All Might, and he spends the first two seasons adjusting to its power. With that journey came a handful of inner self-doubt monologues, and Midoriya was forced to retire that optimism — which came from his other classmates, as well — in order to become the hero he aspired to be. Midoriya’s evolution resonated with Megan, and she elaborated on that admiration in a December 2020 interview with Amazon Music. “In My Hero Academia, you get to see Midoriya go from a bunch of ‘no, no, no’s to being the baddest b*tch. I feel like that applies to my life,” she said. “You know, sometimes you gotta hear a lot of ‘no’s and it only makes you go harder to be the best.”

06 Megan Tried To Rank Her Favorite Anime Series As mentioned, Megan’s soft spot for anime is well-documented on social media. With that said, it wasn’t long until she had to answer a tough question: Which series was her absolute favorite? In November 2023, GQ asked her to rank five heavy hitters she’s gushed about in the past: My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Hunter x Hunter, Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen. “You know all of my favorite ones. They’re all number one,” Megan said, before she tried ranking them in order. The rapper became tongue-tied halfway through, her list changing a few times before she playfully gave up. “Damn, they’re all good. That’s a bad question!” This isn’t the first time she’s talked about anime to GQ. In a November 2020 episode of their “Actually Me” series, Megan revealed she loved Bleach, Naruto, Soul Eater and a few of the aforementioned shows. We love an anime queen with taste.

07 Megan Transformed Into Two My Hero Academia Icons Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images Clearly, the My Hero Academia universe sits high in Megan’s viewing list. With that said, it made sense that she tipped her crown to two of the series’ most tenacious characters: Todoroki and Mirko. In the August 2019 cover of Paper Magazine, the rapper embraced Todoroki’s signature two-tone fire red and ice white hair. Then, three years later, she transformed into Mirko’s quirk as a Rabbit Hero for Halloween.

08 Inuyasha Was Megan’s First Anime... And Crush Hot take: Half-demons (and the occasional white-haired jujutsu sorcerer) will always have anime viewers, including Megan, in a chokehold. In an April 2020 interview with Crunchyroll, Megan shared that Inyuasha is her favorite character in the self-titled series. “Inyuasha is fine. He’s a cutie,” she said with a light laugh. “He’s such a bad*ss. I love how he was a real softie for his women, but I really didn’t like how he was going back and forth with [them]. But... it be like that sometimes.” Elsewhere, she revealed the nostalgic series was the “first anime she ever watched.” She first saw it when it used to heavily air on Toonami, a late-night block on Adult Swim that mostly showed anime.

09 Megan Entered The Sailor Moon And JoJo’s Bizarre Universes Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images Another year, another memorable cosplay. In August 2022, Megan performed at the Summer Sonic festival in Japan in her most iconic outfit yet: a Sailor Moon-inspired schoolgirl uniform. That’s not all, though. That same month, she also visited an exhibition for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, aptly dripped in a purple two-piece reminiscent of the JoJo lineage. It’s all in the details.