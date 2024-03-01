10 Times Megan Thee Stallion Proved She's The Anime Queen

Hotties are obsessed with Yu Yu Hakusho, too.
Welcome to Megan Thee Stallion’s animated universe. Ever since she debuted on the rap scene in 2018, Megan has unabashedly flaunted her love for anime. And doing hot girl sh*t while she’s at it, of course. Her admiration for the whimsical genre feels appropriate, considering her career has the very essence of a shonen anime. Similar to their main character transformations, Megan has used her roster of alter-egos — Tina Snow’s iciness to the cutthroat finesse of Tina Montana — to rise and obliterate those who question her skill. She’s the most impressive in her final form, as are all of the anime icons she admires.
Megan has shown her anime interest in several ways, from cosplaying certain characters for Halloween to playfully adopting monikers such as Hot Girl Mirko and Gojo thee Stallion. Now, in a full circle moment, she will serve as one of the many presenters at Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards ceremony on Mar. 2.
In honor of Megan’s latest presenter stint, here are ten moments that prove she’s the ultimate anime stan.