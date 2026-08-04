Kylie Jenner is enhancing the mood with her latest fragrance drop. The Mood Stones Collection by Kylie Cosmetics features three new perfumes that Jenner says are “for every moment.”

Whether your current aesthetic is more “fresh, soft, or bold,” there is a highly personal scent for you. The complete lineup includes:

Cashmere Muse — A dreamy floral, musky perfume packed with notes of bergamot, mandarin blossom, ylang ylang oil, frangipani, tonka absolute, and salted musk.

— A dreamy floral, musky perfume packed with notes of bergamot, mandarin blossom, ylang ylang oil, frangipani, tonka absolute, and salted musk. Blush Wood — A flirtatiously woody, floral perfume with notes of apple, rose, honeysuckle, gardenia, vanilla absolute, and cedarwood.

— A flirtatiously woody, floral perfume with notes of apple, rose, honeysuckle, gardenia, vanilla absolute, and cedarwood. Velvet Brew — A cozy, ambery spice perfume ~brewing up~ notes of hazelnut, plum, coffee flower, orange blossom, coffee accord, and patchouli oil.

“I really wanted to create these as an embodiment of my versatility,” Jenner shared ahead of the launch. “Whether it's the serenity of Cashmere Muse, the flirtiness of Blush Wood, or the confidence of Velvet Brew, there’s truly something for everyone.”

As someone who loves to pair a scent with my vibe of the day, I wanted to try out Jenner’s Mood Stones to see how each perfume really goes with each emotion it was inspired by. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the lineup after trying Kylie Cosmetics’ Mood Stones for a weekend.

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Fast Facts:

Price: Each 1.6 oz Mood Stone fragrance is available on KylieCosmetics.com and Ulta Beauty for $68. There’s also a 0.33 oz travel spray version for $29. Pro tip: Both sizes together are available on Kylie Cosmetics for $87 (a $10 deal). Want the whole squad? The full collection of three Mood Stone perfumes is also a deal on Kylie Cosmetics for $184 ($20 off).

Each 1.6 oz Mood Stone fragrance is available on KylieCosmetics.com and Ulta Beauty for $68. There’s also a 0.33 oz travel spray version for $29. Pro tip: Both sizes together are available on Kylie Cosmetics for $87 (a $10 deal). Want the whole squad? The full collection of three Mood Stone perfumes is also a deal on Kylie Cosmetics for $184 ($20 off). Who this is best for: Floral fans, indecisive girlies, and anyone who refuses to settle on one signature scent.

Floral fans, indecisive girlies, and anyone who refuses to settle on one signature scent. What I like: Each fragrance feels ultra-feminine, complex, and elegant.

Each fragrance feels ultra-feminine, complex, and elegant. What I don’t like: It’s not super long-lasting.

It’s not super long-lasting. My rating: 4.8/5

Packaging:

Each of the perfumes come in a stone-shape glass bottle that perfectly fits in the palm of my hand. The compact size makes it super easy to spray and store on your vanity. The cool-to-the-touch bottles also match each of their Mood Stones scents. Blush Wood has a white cap with a blush pink bottle, the Cashmere Muse has a gray cap with a frosted lavender-gray bottle, and the Velvet Brew has a dark brown cap with a deeper brown bottle.

I love how they fit into the iconic KarJenner neutral decor vibe, while also feeling like actual stones you’d find at a crystal shop in Los Angeles. The theming is spot on.

Cashmere Muse:

First impressions: With so many celebs obsessed with gourmand scents recently, I was surprised (and delighted) that Jenner’s Mood Stones leaned floral — a personal perfume preference. Cashmere Muse is meant to be a clean scent with heart notes of ylang ylang oil and frangipani. This definitely gave major wildflower meadow energy and has a very calming, tranquil vibe to it. It’s not as musky as expected and felt more fresh than anything.

How to apply: Application is really about personal preference, but I highly recommend spritzing pulse points like your décolletage and wrists. Since the Mood Stones collection is very subtle on the dry down, giving your hair a quick mist works wonders so people can smell it during a walk-by or bestie hug.

Thanks to the clean and fresh aroma, it feels like a great everyday perfume, and one spritz instantly wakes up the senses.

The results: I’m obsessed with the laundered feel of the Cashmere Muse, and will always love a good, fresh floral. The only downside is the Mood Stones perfumes aren’t super long-lasting, so a refresh is necessary if you plan to be out and about all day. That’s what makes the travel-sized version a great purse must-have.

Blush Wood:

First impressions: The Blush Wood is more feminine and flirty with an opening soft rose note. This is a much more light floral scent compared to the Cashmere Muse, but both are delicious for anyone looking to smell like a walking botanical bouquet.

How to apply: Since this is softer than the other two perfumes, layering it onto multiple spots is a pro move. Along with those fave pulse points, give your outfit a good spray. After hugging your crush, they will think of you whenever they smell roses and gardenias.

The results: The dry down of Blush Wood becomes much more powdery, which is a total win for anyone who loves a clean scent. That said, it doesn’t have major staying power. The floral notes were barely there on the wrist after wearing it for less than two hours, so reapplication is a must if date night is going well — and wearing this one for romantic outings is highly recommended. The scent is so flirty and fun, and honestly feels very Libra-coded.

Velvet Brew:

First impressions: The Velvet Brew is the most gourmand of the trio, but it’s not super in your face with coffee. It reminds me of Sabrina Carpenter’s Me Espresso perfume, but a more subtle version with plenty of flowery and fruity notes in the mix as well. It’s not as heavy as I expected, coming from a fragrance named Velvet Brew with such a dark aesthetic, but a nice underlying spice makes this the most gender neutral of the three.

How to apply: Since the Velvet Brew is more intense, you won’t need to spray it in as many places as the more delicate Blush Woods. Luckily, it does kind of mellow out after a while, so feel free to be as generous as you’d like.

The results: The coffee scent is more forward at first, and then the flower and orange notes really come out in the dry down. The Velvet Brew is definitely “bold, smooth, and a little mysterious,” like the description says, but it’s also more feminine than I expected. Think more coffee-scented blooms than actual lattes. Out of the three, this is probably the best for sweater weather or a girls’ night out since it’s noticeably richer.

Is Kylie Jenner’s Mood Stones Perfumes Worth It?

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Honestly, I was surprised at how much I loved each of the Mood Stones in Jenner’s collection. They all have distinct personalities, while remaining completely cohesive with an underlying floral theme. If you’re someone who likes to switch up their scent depending on their mood, I would definitely get all three. Just keep in mind that these formulas lean on the lighter side, so popping a travel spray in your bag for a quick midday refresh is the perfect way to keep the scent alive.

If you prefer one scent over the others, I recommend getting the bundle with the OG size and travel spray. That way, you can put the smaller version in your purse for an additional spritz when you need it, and you save $10.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, it’s my job to test the latest celebrity beauty drop to see if it’s worth adding to your collection. With so many of my fave pop girls dropping new perfumes, I’ve been on a scent journey recently. I’ve always been a floral fan with rose-scented fragrances as my fave, but I’ve hopped on the gourmand trend train as well thanks to Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. When it comes to a perfect perfume, I want something that smells gorgeous, stays with me during the day, and is guaranteed to get me a few compliments.