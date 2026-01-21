Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Kylie Jenner is dropping her latest scent in the Kylie Cosmetics fragrance line. Inspired by her popular debut perfume, the brand founder shared on Instagram that she wanted to create something new that features more vanilla, warmth, and a “creamy softness that stays with you.” The result: Cosmic Intense, a seductive blend of vanilla, amber, and jasmine.

“I wanted to create a bold, intense scent that truly reflects power and confidence,” said Jenner in the official press release. The final product was formulated around the 28-year-old’s love of vanilla — and she’s not the only celeb who’s a fan of the gourmand aroma. It girlies like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Selena Gomez have also shown their love for vanilla perfumes recently, proving that this sweet scent is here to stay in 2026.

I’ve definitely become a vanilla girl as well, so when I saw Jenner announced Cosmic Intense, I knew I had to try it. Ahead of its KylieCosmetics.com launch on Jan. 21, I tried Cosmic Intense over a long weekend. Below, you’ll find my honest review.

Fast Facts:

Price: Cosmic Intense is available in three sizes: a 30-milliliter bottle ($56), a 50-milliliter bottle ($66), and a 100-milliliter bottle ($86). There is also a 10-milliliter travel spray ($29).

Who this is best for: Vanilla scent girlies.

What I like: The sweet and feminine combo of jasmine mixed with vanilla.

What I don’t like: Not much — I just wish the floral notes stayed a little longer.

My rating: 4.8/5

Packaging:

The design of Intense’s bottle is the same as the rest of the Cosmic fragrance line, which is like a sculptural art piece that elevates your vanity. The color choice this time around is giving Britney Spears’ Mars catsuit from the “Oops!...I Did It Again” music video.

The bold shade is meant to reflect the scent’s powerful and passionate vibe, and really does stand out. What I love the most about this packaging, though, is the design with little dents all around makes the bottle easy to grip and spray. The 50-milliliter size fits perfectly in my hand.

First Impressions:

I may be into vanilla right now, but I’ve always been more of a floral fan, so the immediate jasmine scent from my first spritz really won me over. Cosmic Intense has opening notes of star jasmine and blood orange that melt into golden amber and benzoin in the middle. At the base, this perfume has notes of vanilla and musk that leave you with a dessert-like scent on the dry down.

I’ve tried a lot of vanilla perfumes lately, so what really stood out to me was the delicate balance of floral and gourmand in Cosmic Intense. I didn’t necessarily get a powerful or confident vibe like the red color implies; the scent is simply delicate.

How To Apply:

Where and how you spritz yourself is always personal preference, but I like to stick to pulse points like my neck and décolletage. Cosmic Intense is long-lasting, so you don’t have to spray too much.

If you are going for a seductive scent to wow your partner, I recommend giving your hair a final spray before heading out so they get a nice whiff when you go in for a hug.

Similar Products:

Vanilla is one of the most popular scents out there, so there are plenty of dupes for Cosmic Intense if you’re looking for a similar sweet fragrance. Here are just a few combos of vanilla and amber or a floral vanilla to fill out your collection.

Is Kylie Jenner’s Cosmic Intense Perfume Worth It?

I was already a fan of Cosmic Intense just from its vanilla scent, but what truly sold me on Jenner’s latest fragrance is all the compliments I got from wearing it out. I went to dinner with some college friends who immediately started raving about the scent after I hugged them, *hours* after I applied it at home. Cosmic Intense gets points for being delicious, long-lasting, and loved by many.

I’m thrilled to have this in my rotation. Vanilla is so popular, though, that Cosmic Intense isn’t a truly unique fragrance. I wish the jasmine stuck around a bit longer in the dry down to set this apart from some other perfumes out there, but ultimately you can’t go wrong with something with mass appeal.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, it’s my job to test out every it girl celebrity’s newest product. When I’m not spritzing myself with Kylie Jenner’s latest eau de parfum, my go-to scent is either a fresh rose or musky sandalwood vanilla.