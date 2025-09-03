Selena Gomez has reached some major milestones in the last few years. She’s not only gotten engaged to her fiancé, Benny Blanco, but she’s been nominated for Golden Globe awards, starred in an Oscar-nominated movie, and released her fourth studio album, I Said I Love You First, in March. During this incredible run, Gomez was secretly working on and wearing Rare Beauty’s first-ever perfume.

On Jake Shane’s Therapuss, the Rare Beauty founder told the podcast host that she’s been sporting the scent for the past two years while crafting her ideal fragrance. “It felt like such a fruitful moment for me that I thought, ‘Wow, this is kind of what the bottle captures for me,’” she said. Rare Eau de Parfum has been there for Gomez during such an iconic chapter, and now, you can smell like the 33-year-old actor and singer as well.

Rare Beauty officially launched its Rare Eau de Parfum on Aug. 7 along with four layering balms so that fans could create the perfect scent for any occasion. Ahead of its debut, Gomez shared on Instagram that the fragrance is her “actual dream” scent with notes of caramel, pink pepper, pistachio, rich vanilla, and spicy ginger.

As a fan of Rare Beauty’s makeup line and always on the lookout for a daily scent, I was eager to try the brand’s first-ever perfume. I tested out Rare Eau de Parfum for a week in the summertime, and below, you’ll find my honest review of Gomez’s go-to fragrance.

Packaging:

Rare Beauty prides itself on having accessible packaging that’s easy to use, and this perfume is no different. It’s so simple to unlock and spritz yourself with just one hand, and blind content creator Molly Burke had a lot of positive things to say about the design for the visually impaired as well. I understand why having an extravagant bottle makes great decor for your vanity, but at the end of the day, I just need a bottle that works.

Rare also has a travel-sized version that you can easily store in your purse or carry-on, and reapply as you go. For fans of the brand’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, you’ll soon be able to purchase a 5-milliliter rollerball version in a must-have set for $30.

First Impressions:

With my first spray, I was immediately hit with a strong spice scent that I loved. I’m a huge fan of ginger, which is what I could pinpoint right away before the fragrance settled into a more creamy and sweet smell. It may still be summer, but this is a great fall fragrance that I can’t wait to wear as the weather gets crisper outside and I break out my comfy sweaters. While the warm spice vibe is the main character here, the Rare Eau de Parfum also has notes of:

It’s supposed to dry down to the sandalwood but I also got a lot of the vanilla. It reminds me of a more subtle version of Blake Brown’s Sandalwood Vanille body mist, which I’m also a huge fan of.

How To Apply:

You can apply the Rare Beauty perfume anywhere you’d like on your body with just some simple spritzes. Since the scent doesn’t last all day, I chose to spray my décolletage area and got some of the fragrance on my clothes so it seeped in a bit. This fragrance is meant to be worn alone, or with one of Rare’s Fragrance Layering Balms as a customizable scent for any mood or moment. The first drop of balms include:

Is Rare Beauty’s Perfume Worth It?

There’s a lot of notes in this fragrance, but I think everything works so well together to create a perfectly spicy scent that is sophisticated, creamy, and not too strong. I really can’t wait to wear this going into the fall and even winter seasons. My only issue was with the staying power. As bold as Rare Eau de Parfum is when you spray it on, it really dries down to a subtle scent that didn’t stick around longer than an hour or two when I wore it during a heat wave in Los Angeles.

Applying the fragrance to my clothes and even getting some on my hair helped a lot with the staying power, but it’s not as long as the “up to 12 hours” that’s stated on Rare’s website. Luckily, there’s the travel spray that’s perfect for reapplying. I would recommend that version first since it’s a little more budget-friendly, and it’s a great size for testing out if you want to make Rare Eau de Parfum your signature scent just like Gomez.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer and a certified fan girl, I’m always down to try the latest viral beauty, fashion, and wellness trends from celebrities I follow. My go-to products tend to make me feel good, look great, and fit into my chill (barely trying) aesthetic.