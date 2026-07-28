The party isn’t over just yet. Billie Eilish is adding to her award-winning fragrances collection with an amplified version of her iconic eau de parfum.

Eilish Intense takes the signature amber gourmand scent and turns it “all the way up” with key notes of sugared petals, creamy vanilla, and sleek woods. “I’ve always loved the warmth of the original, and seeing how much everyone connected with it made creating Eilish Intense even more special,” says the 24-year-old singer while opening up about her new drop. The full spectrum of perfume layers for Eilish Intense also includes:

Mandarin

Warm berries

Soft spices

Cocoa

Warm musks

Tonka beans

“I love to wear the original for everyday activities and Intense at night,” says the “Greatest” crooner. “I’m so excited for everyone to enjoy it as much as I do!”

It really does seem like vanilla is the go-to fragrance for pop stars these days with Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Selena Gomez all having gourmand signature scents, and I’ve been deeply influenced to go from a floral girl to a sweet one. To see if the “Wildflower” songstress’ take on vanilla is worthy of adding to my vanity, I tried Eilish Intense for a month before its launch, and below is my honest review.

Billie Eilish Fragrance

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Fast Facts:

Price: The 3.4 oz bottle is available on BillieEilish.com for $88. A 1.7 oz ($78), 1 oz ($68), and 0.33 oz travel spray ($32) will also be available at Ulta Beauty after the initial launch.

The 3.4 oz bottle is available on BillieEilish.com for $88. A 1.7 oz ($78), 1 oz ($68), and 0.33 oz travel spray ($32) will also be available at Ulta Beauty after the initial launch. Who this is best for: Vanilla lovers obsessed with rich, cozy layers.

Vanilla lovers obsessed with rich, cozy layers. What I like: This is a light gourmand scent that isn’t too in your face with sweetness.

This is a light gourmand scent that isn’t too in your face with sweetness. What I don’t like: It’s not as deeply intense as you would expect from the name.

It’s not as deeply intense as you would expect from the name. My rating: 4.9/5

Packaging:

The packaging of this bottle is gorgeous, and Eilish definitely knows how to create something that doubles as decor. While her entirely separate Your Turn collection plays with a cool dice-inspired shape, the Eilish lineup keeps things deeply artistic. Eilish Intense arrives in a more sculptural silhouette that looks like a radiant, reflective human bust with the singer’s signature on the side.

Even though the look is a total standout, it’s a bit too large and clunky to make spraying super easy for me. If you’ve got smaller hands, getting a good handle may be a struggle.

First Impressions:

I’ve been converted into a vanilla perfume girl, and the Eilish Intense is in my top 5 all-time favorite gourmand fragrances. It’s light, spicy, and deliciously vanilla-forward. It also has a nice fruity element from the mandarin and berries to make it extra refreshing, while not being overly sweet. This is really great for the summer, because it’s so bright, and the dry down is a simple vanilla.

Eilish is known for more gender-neutral fragrances. Even though the Intense scent may lean more feminine with its sweetness, it also reminds me of Tobacco Vanille from Tom Ford — which is rumored to be one of Harry Styles’ go-to scents.

How To Apply:

The application is completely up to you, but Eilish recommends you “spray onto pulse points.” This includes your neck, wrists, or even behind your ear. I love spraying multiple areas along with my hair, so the fragrance lingers a little bit longer.

The Results:

Billie Eilish

Despite its name, Eilish Intense isn’t as in your face as some of her other perfumes. When I wore Your Turn and Your Turn II, I only needed to spray my wrists for the scent to stay with me all day. With Eilish Intense, the spices faded away after an hour or two, but the vanilla notes lingered much longer.

Even if the scent softens up kind of fast, my friends were giving me non-stop compliments for those first few hours, and I have to agree that it is a winner.

Is Billie Eilish’s Your Turn Perfume Worth It?

Billie Eilish

If you’re a vanilla and spice lover, this truly is one of the most delicious gourmand scents I’ve tried. It may not be super intense, but if you set your expectations more to an Eilish Mild, you’ll love it.

It is still pricey at $88 for a scent you’ll need to reapply, and I’m not in love with the bottle design. For anyone who isn’t a big Eilish collector or needs the sculpted bust for room decor, I recommend waiting for one of the more travel-sized versions to drop at Ulta so that you have something to carry around in your bag for reapplication once the scent (and compliments) fade.

About Me:

It’s my job to test out the latest celebrity drop as Elite Daily’s experiences writer, and when it comes to perfumes, I’ve been on a journey as of late to find my signature scent. I lean more into the floral realm with rose-scented fragrances being my favorite, but I’ve been influenced to give vanilla a chance thanks to celebs like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles giving their seal of approval.