Billie Eilish is rolling the dice again with a brand-new fragrance. After the success of her Your Turn perfume in February, the Hit Me Hard and Soft singer released its successor, Your Turn II, on Nov. 20.

The second scent in a dice-shaped bottle is meant to be more mysterious than the first and channel the night with top notes of pimento berry, mirabelle plum, and green cassis leaves. The more woodsy middle and base notes contain fig nectar, black tea leaves, vanilla orchid, natural vetiver, smoky olibanum resin, and rich cedarwood.

As a fan of Eilish’s first Your Turn perfume, I was intrigued by the deeper and darker tone of the sequel, so I had to get a sample to test before its official drop. Ahead, you’ll find my honest review of Your Turn II, including its actual scent and how long it lasts after wearing it for 24 hours.

Price: The 100mL bottle of Your Turn II is available on BillieEilishFragrances.com for $90. There is also a 50mL size for $80, 30mL for $70, and a 10mL travel spray for $30, which will be available at Ulta Beauty and international retailers in Spring 2026.

Similar to the original Your Turn perfume, this second iteration also comes in a stacked dice bottle. This time, though, it has a soft-matte finish.

The dice design is such a statement piece that becomes decor the minute you set it on your vanity, and vibes so well with Eilish’s aesthetic. I love a unique and creative bottle design, like Sabrina Carpenter’s chocolate bar-shaped perfume, but the chunky, wide dice can be a bit hard to spray if you have dexterity issues or small hands.

A little goes a long way with Your Turn II. The fragrance really filled the air with my first spritz. I was expecting it to be fruity with top and middle notes of pimento berry, mirabelle plum, and fig nectar. While there was a lot of sweetness there, Your Turn II also had a bit of spiciness that makes it a more mature scent than straight gourmand.

First impressions? It’s really powerful. I fell in love almost immediately with its sophisticated and fruity flavors.

Where you spray your perfume is totally up to you. I usually need to spray in multiple places for a fragrance to last, but this scent is so strong that you’re safe with just one or two spots. I had it on my wrists and it stayed there the entire day.

Your Turn II takes you on a fragrance roller coaster. At first, this was a really sweet scent that I absolutely loved, but over time, it changed to be a bit more woodsy and spicy. Basically, it did the opposite of Eilish’s album title — it hit me soft and settled in hard.

After some dry down time and wearing it for multiple hours, Your Turn II evolved into a more mysterious, gender-neutral scent that combined a sweet perfume with a musky cologne — which I didn’t hate. It was just interesting to see how different it smelled on my skin at the end of the day versus what I first noticed in the morning when I put it on.

Even though the fragrance changed a bit, Your Turn II never left my side. Out of all the perfumes I’ve tried, this is the longest-lasting one. It really stays with you, so if you’re sensitive to strong scents, maybe apply the littlest amount. Since you don’t need a lot, this is *so* worth the $90 — especially if you like a darker scent.

This is the perfect fragrance for the wintertime when the sun goes down earlier and you’re wearing a lot of layers. The scent is so powerful that Your Turn II will come through even when you’re wearing the largest puffer jacket you’ve got. It would make the perfect holiday gift for your Billie-loving bestie, who is looking for their next seasonal scent.

It’s my job to test out the latest celebrity drop as Elite Daily’s experiences writer, and when it comes to perfumes, I’ve been on a journey as of late to find my signature scent. I tend to lean more into the floral realm with rose-scented fragrances being my favorite, but I’ve also been influenced to give fruity and gourmand scents a chance thanks to the recent vanilla and cherry trends that Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Sabrina Carpenter have given their seal of approval.