If there’s one thing I love more than crisp fall weather, it’s dressing for said weather in a head-to-toe monochrome ‘fit. I’m a sucker for deep, rich colors befitting the colder seasons, and I’m also fundamentally a girl who loves to be cozy. All this to say, when Kylie Jenner announced this year’s Khy Fall Collection — a lineup of the brand’s bestsellers revamped in new seasonal shades — I needed to get my hands on it, stat.

Khy has become my go-to source for wardrobe basics like tank tops and denim, but one thing I had yet to try was its famous puffer jacket. The outerwear piece was part of Khy’s second-ever drop in November 2023, and since then, it’s sold out nearly every time Jenner has launched a new color. The latest color range in the Fall Collection, which launched Oct. 8, includes a chocolate brown, dark navy, and silver option. I tried out the full product range — the puffer jacket, long-sleeved top, footed leggings, and low-rise jeans — in the chocolate color to see just how much they live up to the hype.

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Khy Khy INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Fast Facts:

Price: $98-$188

$98-$188 What this is best for: Everyday wear in the cooler months

Everyday wear in the cooler months What I like: This color is everything — so luxe and rich. The quality on all these pieces is also really nice, and I can see myself wearing them together and separately quite a bit.

This color is everything — so luxe and rich. The quality on all these pieces is also really nice, and I can see myself wearing them together and separately quite a bit. What I don’t like: I’m not a footed legging girl, so I can’t quite get over the feeling of my feet being trapped in these. Also, I wish the jeans had a mid- and high-rise option in addition to the low-rise.

I’m not a footed legging girl, so I can’t quite get over the feeling of my feet being trapped in these. Also, I wish the jeans had a mid- and high-rise option in addition to the low-rise. My rating: 4/5

Khy Fall Collection:

First Impressions:

Nothing hits quite like getting a package from Khy in the mail. I was so excited to receive these, especially because my mostly black wardrobe could use a punch of color (even if that color is just a different neutral). Upon opening the box and getting everything out, I was immediately impressed with the quality. The top and leggings are thick and stretchy, perfect for lounging around the house or taking a fall walk if you’re someone who runs cold.

The puffer is super chunky, boxy, and well-made, with heavy velcro in addition to the zipper, and plenty of room in the hood to fully cocoon yourself in there. It also has pockets big enough to bury your hands in, which I consider a must whenever I forget my gloves in the freezing weather.

The jeans were my personal favorite thing from this haul (sue me — I am a denim lover to my core). I cannot overstate how incredible the brown color is in person, and it’s unlike any other jean shade I currently own. I cannot wait to style them with different white and cream tops, sweaters, and sneakers.

The Results:

Prev Next INFO 1/5 PREV NEXT

Although it’s not cold enough yet to test the puffer’s full winter potential, I conveniently got the chance to wear this ‘fit outside during an East Coast nor'easter, which was basically two full days of heavy winds and rain. The puffer was so insulating that I shockingly did not need to break out my umbrella on the 20-minute walk to my friend’s place. Its best quality, IMO, is that it totally envelops you — I felt like I was hiding out from the weather and everyone around me (perfect for any girlie who wants to mind her business without being perceived).

I can also attest that the leggings are super warm. I didn’t feel the wind through them, which is something I can’t say for a lot of other athleisure pieces in my closet. They’re so opaque that you also run zero risk of underwear show-through — though it’s worth noting that they’re low-rise, which isn’t everybody’s thing. Although the footed aspect was hard for me to get used to, I appreciated its value in cold weather, and I liked that I could wear the leggings around the house without needing to add socks to keep my feet warm. The matching top also comes with thumb holes, a detail that I love in winter loungewear.

The brown jeans are that girl: thick, comfy, look *good*, and just the right amount of baggy. I wore them with the matching top to get the full monochrome effect, but these are a star item that could be dressed up or down with all kinds of fall outfits and colors. I personally plan to cinch them with a belt and wear them at mid-rise length, but the low-rise fit is also super cute if that’s what you’re into.

Similar Products:

Is The Collection Worth The $$$?

Honestly, yes. I’m generally pretty impressed with Kylie’s lineups, and the price range is super reasonable for what you’re getting in quality — a thick winter jacket for under $200 feels like a win in my book.

If you’re going to choose which pieces to grab from the collection, I’d recommend the puffer and jeans. Khy denim is my absolute fave (seriously — I wrote a whole review about how obsessed I am), and this color is unique enough to warrant the $168 price tag. The top and leggings are really nice, too, but might be a little easier to find dupes of from other athleisure brands.

Overall, I’m happy to report this is another winning collection from Khy. If you see a girl in full head-to-toe chocolate brown walking around Brooklyn this winter, with her head buried so far in the hood of the puffer you’re wondering how she can see... mind your business, please. I’m in my lane, moisturized, and thriving.

About Me:

I’m a Brooklyn-based fashion girl with a tomboy femme style — think oversized silhouettes, menswear with crop tops, and a baseball cap paired with denim and high heels. I’m almost always in neutrals and will take a cozy ‘fit over anything.