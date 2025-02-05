It’s safe to say I am not a winter person. I’m a Cancer, first of all, so my birth chart literally states that I was made for the summer months. You’ll catch me in crop tops constantly between April and November, and even trying to bare my midriff during the holidays when I can manage it.

But now it’s February, and I need to figure out how to serve gridworthy ’fits without freezing. My ultimate inspo? The KarJenners, whose enviable winter street style has been the talk of the internet this season. On Kendall and Kylie’s recent trip to Aspen with Hailey Bieber, the three besties stepped out in lush fur coats from Balenciaga, Darkpark, and Ralph Lauren, respectively. They were the epitome of cozy and chic, proving the mob wife trend is here to stay.

Sadly, I can’t afford those vintage designer price tags, but thankfully, Kylie is blessing us with the opportunity to copy her cold-weather looks for less. On Jan. 28, she released the latest collection from her clothing label, Khy, filled with neutral basics, faux leather, and most notably, faux fur. The most copworthy of them all, IMO, were two of her new outerwear pieces: a floor-length coat and a shorter, hip-length jacket.

I’m currently on my own mountain vacay — in Flagstaff, Arizona, rather than Aspen — so the below-freezing weather is ideal for warmness testing. In the name of research, I braved the icy temps to suss out whether these pieces are as insulating as they look.

Khy

Fast Facts:

Price: $248 for the coat; $158 for the jacket

$248 for the coat; $158 for the jacket What this is best for: Dressing for a formal occasion or fancy night out when it’s below freezing outside

Dressing for a formal occasion or fancy night out when it’s below freezing outside What I like: The quality! These look and feel at least three times more expensive than they are. The coat especially looks like it came straight off a high-end vintage rack — it’s the type of timeless capsule piece you can keep on hand for years.

The quality! These look and feel at least three times more expensive than they are. The coat especially looks like it came straight off a high-end vintage rack — it’s the type of timeless capsule piece you can keep on hand for years. What I don’t like: I’d prefer the jacket had a high neckline like the coat so I don’t have to add a scarf to keep my neck warm. I also wish the belted piece of the coat was attached so it didn’t run the risk of getting lost during storage or coat check.

I’d prefer the jacket had a high neckline like the coat so I don’t have to add a scarf to keep my neck warm. I also wish the belted piece of the coat was attached so it didn’t run the risk of getting lost during storage or coat check. My rating: 4.5/5 for the coat; 3.5/5 for the jacket

Khy’s Faux Fur Outerwear:

Since launch, these pieces have already been spotted on influencers like Mishka Di and Georgie Briand. Kylie has styled them a few different ways, too — including my personal favorite look with a puppy as her matching accessory.

The coat and jacket both sold out *fast*, but you can join the waitlist on Khy’s website to be notified when they’re back in stock.

First Impressions Of The Khy Faux Fur Coat:

I actually gasped when I got this out of the box. The long coat is so stunning and an absolute statement piece, and unlike many faux fur products out there, it looks like it’s made with real mink — you can only tell the difference when you get up close.

I’ve tried enough of Kylie’s products at this point to expect great quality, and she didn’t disappoint here. The faux fur is soft but not scratchy, and the coat in particular is heavy and substantial, like a weighted blanket or your grandmother’s real fur. Believe me when I tell you it’s warm — this could rival my calf-length puffer coat in terms of its ability to shield me from the cold wind.

The Results:

When I wore this downtown for wine tasting and dinner, I got at least five compliments from people on the street and the servers at the Italian restaurant. I felt a little overdressed for a random Thursday, but by the end of the evening, I had fully embraced main-character energy and was soaking it up.

The *only* thing that bothered me was that the belted piece is not attached, so when I handed it over to coat check, it got lost in the fray, and they almost didn’t bring it back to me. A bit of sewing in the back could secure the tie to to avoid it ending up on the floor.

First Impressions Of The Khy Faux Fur Jacket:

The jacket is a little less eye-catching, but still beautiful. It would be easier to throw on over a casual look if you weren’t in the mood to go full mob wife. I also think it’s a better fit for medium-cold weather, where you can get away with a short jacket and don’t need a full-body layer.

The Results:

I wish it had a higher collar to keep my neck warm, and I didn’t think the black color looked quite as unique and luxe as the cedar — but it does have pockets (as does the coat), so that’s a win in my book. Plus, it’s easier to style than the full-length version.

Similar Products:

If you’re impatient for the restock and looking for something at a comparable price point, here are some mob-wife-inspired options from other brands:

Are The Khy Coats Worth The $$$?

Sarah Ellis

It’s a yes from me. I never knew I needed a long faux fur coat in my wardrobe, and now I won’t shut up about it. I’m really impressed by the quality you get at such a reasonable price point, especially compared to other options on the market.

I’m trying to get as much wear out of this as I can before the weather warms up — and hey, it gives me an excuse to overdress in the meantime. If you’re my co-worker and you see me at the office wearing this, don’t worry about it. It’s for research purposes, I promise.

About Me:

I’m a Brooklyn-based fashion girl with an aesthetic I’d classify as tomboy femme. I love oversize silhouettes, mixing menswear with feminine pieces, and throwing on a baseball cap with almost anything. You’ll catch me in a dad sneaker most days, but I’m always here for a good excuse to dress up — my high heels get plenty of love all year, too.