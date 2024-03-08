How To Achieve The Mob Wife Aesthetic When You’re A Broke College Student

Quiet luxury defined 2023, with celebs like Sofia Richie stepping out in classic silhouettes sans labels and statement pieces. In 2024, though, everyone’s turning to the exact opposite: TikTok’s mob wife aesthetic.

In recent weeks, it girls like Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian have been spotted trading in their timeless attire for the opulent styles worn by mob wives in TV series and movies like The Sopranos and The Godfather. It’s giving luxe faux fur, lots of leather, chunky gold jewelry, and everything and anything animal print.

The one downside? Many of these lavish items tend to be at a high price point, so if you’re a college student with limited funds, you might feel discouraged from trying out the style. Luckily for you, you have your very own college girlie on a budget (it’s me, hi) to help you shop and recreate the mob wife look.

It’s definitely possible to be Carmela Soprano glam without dropping bands on a new ‘fit. Combining things you might already own with affordable finds from non-designer brands creates the perfect formula to achieve the mob wife vibe without needing to take out a(nother) loan.

For Formal Events

The mob wife aesthetic is all about sultry glitz and glamour. So if you’re looking to emulate that bougie vibe, then you can’t miss out on the key element of the trend: a faux fur coat. Whether you’re headed to a sorority formal or a campus mixer, throwing on that faux fur will have you feeling like *that* girl.

Vintage or name-brand faux fur jackets tend to have high dollar signs, but companies like Boohoo are here to make this item more accessible for those of us who need a lower price point. I opted for a cream-colored mid-length jacket that is super versatile and the perfect way to add that luxe feel to any look.

To dress up the rest of your ‘fit, college wardrobe staples like leather pants or a black mini skirt can help tie it all together. I added a black mini dress, dotted tights, and tall black boots.

An important feature of the aesthetic that you won’t want to leave out is layered, chunky gold jewelry, so make sure to pile on your favorite gold necklaces, rings, and bracelets. Finish off the look with some big black sunnies to give that A-list touch.

For Weekend Hangs

Weekend hangouts don’t have to be casual. Channel your inner mob wife on the DL by opting for a straight-leg leather pant. This will keep you comfortable while upgrading the look from relaxed denim.

Although we love an all-black moment, it’s always fun to add a statement blouse. This animal print sheer top adds a cool-girl chic energy that is different from your typical black bodysuit or white button-up.

You know the drill for the rest of the ‘fit. Add those chunky gold jewels, your black boots, and black faux fur to match. You are now ready for a day or night on the town.

For Date Nights

Figuring out what to wear on a date, whether it’s a first or with your longterm partner, is always tough, but if you’re looking to have heads turn, the mob wife aesthetic might be the look for you.

You can never go wrong with a mini dress as a base, so I opted for this leopard and floral printed strapless dress from Princess Polly. It gives the cheetah-licious feel associated with the style and it’s a slightly more subtle way to add pattern as opposed to printed statement pants.

A strapless dress is also the perfect way to layer depending on the weather. For chilly nights, throw on a pair of tights, and even a tight black turtleneck underneath if you want extra coverage.

The mob wife aesthetic is never complete without the jacket and accessories. Voilà! I’ve achieved the style without racking up dollar signs.

For College Bars

Figuring out what to wear to your local college bar is truly an art form. If you’re looking to elevate the typical jeans and sneakers combo, take a page straight from mob wife fashion guidelines.

Nine times out of 10, a mesh top, like this ASOS cheetah print long sleeve, is part of my going-out uniform. It’s fun and flirty, while also super fashionable, and looks chic no matter what you throw on the bottom.

Since a mini skirt isn’t always the most comfortable for hitting the dance floor and chilling at a barstool, I brought out my handy dandy leather pants.

Pro tip: Footwear should always be comfortable if you know you’ll probably be on your feet for longer periods of time, so despite their tall height, I added my most comfortable platform Steve Madden boots.

The final touch is, yet again, a classic fuzzy jacket. Just imagine having everyone in the room gagged when you slink off your fur to reveal your fire ‘fit underneath.