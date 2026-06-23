As soon as Victoria Justice tested out the Honey Cream scent from her Naked Perfume brand, she was completely hooked. “It's sweet but not too sweet or overpowering, which was a big requirement for me,” she tells Elite Daily.

The 33-year-old actor and musician actually had to give up perfumes entirely after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder Hashimoto’s disease at just 20 years old. Most typical scents feature endocrine disruptors that don't mix well with her health, so when she heard beauty pioneer Randi Shinder was developing a cleaner alternative, she immediately booked a meeting. After bonding over their shared diagnosis, the two teamed up to co-create Naked Perfume, which officially launched in May 2026, for a formula they could both wear.

The brand’s debut scents, Honey Cream and Fresh Lather, are vegan and offer a fresh vibe that Justice flips between daily. “Fresh Lather is definitely a great daytime scent, because it's so invigorating and just makes you feel awake, clean, and ready to take on the day,” she says. “Honey Cream can be [worn] during the day as well, but it is also a great nighttime scent because as soon as I spray it on me, I just feel sexier and more confident.”

While the fragrance duo tops her Holy Grail beauty routine, the Nickelodeon alum constantly keeps a few other essentials on hand. Below, she dishes on the skin care and makeup must-haves she uses every day and always tosses in her bag.

Victoria’s Mandatory Skin Care Product

For her skin care, Justice says, “I love a good refreshing spritz.” Her most recent obsession came recommended by a friend: “My favorite [spray] to start my prep routine or if I need a refresh throughout the day is this Mami Wata. It smells so earthy and beautiful and delicious.”

A big reason for Justice’s love of facial sprays is pure hydration. “I hate when makeup sits on your face too long,” she says. “It can kind of make you look older, and you just feel stale. And so, I love being able to just rehydrate with a few spritzes of something.”

Her Beauty Must-Haves For Festival Season

During a music festival like Coachella, Justice upgrades to an ultra-portable pocket-sized version: Caudalíe’s Grape Water Moisturizing Face Mist. “I got that at Sephora, and it smells really herbal and delicious,” she says. “I love that you can just throw it in your bag, and whenever you're feeling dry or stale, you give yourself a few sprays and you feel that hydration pick-me-up.”

For her face, Justice also packs blotting sheets to combat the desert heat. “It's so hot out in the desert, so as opposed to having to redo your makeup or feel like you look like a sweaty mess, I use some blotting sheets,” she says. “Those really make such a difference in the way your skin and makeup looks.”

To battle the dry desert air, Justice also relies on Burt’s Bees Pomegranate Lip Balm. “That has always been a staple favorite of mine, because it's a great lip balm and gives you a pinch of a tint that looks super natural,” she shares.

Victoria’s Everyday Makeup Look

Justice favors a completely natural appearance on a day-to-day basis. “A must-have essential for me is Benefit Posietint,” she says. The liquid pink stain functions as her go-to “hack” for looking “more awake and alive without looking like you're actually wearing makeup.” All you have to do is dab a little on your lips and cheeks.

Unfortunately, the exact shade she loves is no longer available, but Benefit’s Playtint is a close lemonade-pink dupe.

Minimalism is key when finishing the rest of her face. “All you need to do is wear a good tinted SPF moisturizer and then a little bit of concealer,” she says. Revision Skincare’s Intellishade Original with SPF 45 has been her favorite lotion for years. “It's tinted, but has a very light coverage and just makes your skin look super hydrated and glowy,” she shares. An easy lash curl is all it takes to complete the look and get ready for the day.

Her Carry-On Bag Essentials For Traveling

On IG, Justice shared that Naked Perfume is now her “No. 1 travel buddy,” which recently tagged along on a trip to Hawaii. Along with the fresh fragrance, her carry-on must always include a reliable mascara. “I've tried different mascaras over the years, and somehow I always end up coming back to Telescopic Mascara by L'Oreal,” she says. “It just lengthens my lashes so much, and it's one of my faves.”

A newfound appreciation for lip liner has also completely changed her routine lately. “I'm really loving Make Up For Ever’s Wherever Walnut,” she says. “It's very natural looking, but makes your lips pop a little bit. You can just throw that on with a little lip balm, and it looks put together and beautiful.”