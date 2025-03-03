Victoria Justice Reacts To Ariana Grande’s Oscars Performance

Victoria Justice is cheering on her fellow Hollywood Arts High School alum. After Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo performed a Wicked-themed medley at the Oscars on March 2, Justice reacted to her former co-star’s success while speaking to E! at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 2.

“I’m so happy for her, she absolutely crushed it,” Justice said about Grande and Erivo’s performance. “Both of them did. It’s phenomenal to be nominated for an Oscar.” Neither Grande nor Erivo took home the award in their respective categories, but Wicked did earn two Academy Awards for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Justice also confirmed that she and Grande keep in touch, along with the rest of the Victorious cast. “There is a text thread,” she added to E!. “It goes through ebbs and flows of being active. But I think no matter what, we all went through such pivotal points of our lives together that whether or not we’re hanging out all the time, we’re always going to be rooting for one another. And that’s how I feel about her and every single one of my cast members.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In December 2024, Justice had a mini Victorious reunion with Elizabeth Gillies at Seth MacFarlane’s holiday party. “Saw some old friends, made some new 🥰💋,” Justice captioned her IG post with her former co-star. Grande weighed in on the reunion in the comments section, leaving five happy, teary-eyed emojis under the post. Justice then replied with three kissing emojis and a group hug emoji.

While Grande has been busy promoting Wicked during the film’s press tour and preparing for Wicked: For Good’s release in November 2025, Justice has been working on some new projects as well. “I’ve been on Suits LA, which is airing right now,” she told E!. “I’ve been working on music and I have an exciting project coming up in a couple months.”

Here’s hoping the group text is planning a bigger Victorious reunion when their respective schedules allow.