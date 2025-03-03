Ariana Grande is playing coy when it comes to releasing the deluxe edition of her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine. On March 2, Grande was asked if new music would be coming “soon” while on the Oscars red carpet. Although the Wicked actor would not give any firm details, she teased a potential timeline for the deluxe album.

“They did the Brighter Days Memory Erasure treatment to me so I'm having trouble remembering the details,” she joked, referencing the memory-erasing clinic in the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which was also referenced in her “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” music video.

“They're foggy, because at the Brighter Days Clinic, they do the Memory Erasure,” she quipped. “I'll have to go back to the clinic and see if they can restore my memory.”

When Variety reporter Marc Malkin asked Grande if the music was coming “soon,” she demurred. “So you have to learn the language of my fans because soon means 10 days or less. I’m not allowed to use that word at this moment,” she said.

“So, it’s not less than 10 days?” Malkin asked. Grande said, “I’m not going to use that word today. I’ll say that.”

"Just keep your eyes peeled... That's all I'm saying,” Grande added.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grande’s singing a bit of a different tune compared to what she told reporters in later 2024. In November 2024, she said she wanted to focus on acting for the time being. “I’m going to say something so scary — it’s going to scare the absolute sh*t out of my fans and everyone, but I love them, and they’ll deal, and we’ll be here forever,” she said on Las Culturistas podcast at the time. “I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise. But I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years.”

Grande reiterated that same idea when talking to Variety at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominees luncheon in December 2024. “I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon,” she said. “I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now.”