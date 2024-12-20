Ariana Grande’s days of playing Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon may be over, but she still has a soft spot for her Victorious cast mates. When Victoria Justice and Elizabeth Gillies posted a picture together from Seth MacFarlane's holiday party, Grande reacted to her co-stars’ reunion in the comments section of the Dec. 16 Instagram post.

“Saw some old friends, made some new 🥰💋,” Justice captioned her IG post, which included several photos of her and Gillies. “@macfarlaneseth you throw the best holiday party hands down. Thank you again for having me ♥️(also the song, I had to 😝).” She posted the pictures alongside the Victorious cast’s version of “It's Not Christmas Without You” featuring vocals from her, Gillies, Grande, and Leon Thomas.

Grande reacted to the reunion in the comments section, leaving five happy, teary-eyed emojis under the post. Justice replied with three kissing emojis and a group hug emoji.

Gillies also commented on the IG post, “A Christmas Jori 🎄,” which is a reference to one of Victorious’ holiday episodes titled “A Christmas Tori.” Gillies just swapped it with the ship name for her and Justice’s characters (Jori is a shorthand for Jade and Tori).

Nickelodeon

Grande, Justice, and Gillies were on the Nickelodeon show together for four seasons between 2010 and 2013, and it sounds like a reunion was a long time coming. “We all have a group chat that we'll pop in on sometimes and chat about stuff,” Justice told People in June. “That's always fun when that goes off, and gets really active, and we're all chiming in. It's like old times, which is really cute. But yeah, they're all great. We're all due for a reunion, for sure.”

In November, Gillies also discussed her Victorious cast mates in a People interview. “The love is still there, and I hope we get to do something soon together because we have so much fun, and that was such a special time,” she told the outlet at the time. “I mean, no one could really understand that time. We're bonded for life over it. It was really special.”