It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since Nickelodeon's debut of Victorious. Following the show's premiere in 2010, the cast is still celebrating their experiences on one of the top teen sitcoms of that time. Fans of the show will be stoked to see how the cast members held a celebratory reunion, because it couldn't get more perfect. Check out this Victorious cast reunion on Zoom, because it's going to make you feel so nostalgic.

Victorious debuted in 2010 and ran for four seasons until the show's cancellation in 2013, but the stars of the show still look back on the sitcom with so much joy. Friday, March 27, marked the 10 year anniversary of the show's debut on Nickelodeon. During those years, fans watched Victoria Justice star as up-and-coming singer Tori Vega and all of the antics at Hollywood Arts High School.

In an Instagram post on March 27, Avan Jogia — who played Beck Oliver on the show — showed the world how the cast was celebrating the anniversary, and it's too good. Celebrating the anniversary of Victorious together, the cast members are smiling in a screenshot of a Zoom conference call. The call included Leon Thomas (Andre Harris), Matt Bennett (Robbie Shapiro), Victoria Justice (Tori Vega), Eric Lange (Erwin Sikowitz), Ariana Grande (Cat Valentine), Daniela Monet (Trina Vega), Elizabeth Gillies (Jade West), and Jogia together, along with the show's creator, Dan Schneider. In the picture, Schneider also happens to be holding Rex Powers, the ventriloquist dummy BFF of Shapiro on the show.

Jogia simply captioned the post, "Love you all. More of this. Happy 10th."

Justice posted a thread of behind the scenes photos from their time on the show to celebrate, too. Writing, "10 years of Victorious!!! It's actually a little crazy typing that, because in a lot of ways it feels like it was just yesterday." She continued, "I'll never forget how I cried at our very first table read. I cried because I was so frickin' happy!!!" Justice's post continues to thank the fans of the show and the creator for making the magic happen. "This show changed my life and I'm so grateful I got to share it with this amazing, insanely talented group of people."

Grande posted a similar sentiment for the Victorious anniversary. She wrote, "10 years of Victorious,” continuing, "Just want to say how grateful I will always be for being on the show and for those years of my life. I couldn't have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings." Although Grande said she loved playing Cat Valentine, she joked that some people think she actually acts and talks the way her character did. "Her essence will lovingly haunt me till I die," she wrote.

Grande also shared some silly behind-the-scenes clips of the Victorious cast goofing off together back in the day.

Schneider uploaded a fun video clip of the cast's meeting, with a thank you message to the fans:

Other cast members to post on the anniversary included Gillies, who wrote, "We were kids. We all grew up together on that show. We laughed as hard as we worked." She continued, "We were a family 10 years ago and we still are now. (No, really, I’m serious- we were texting each other for over 2 hours last night)." Monet and Thomas also wrote sweet tributes to the show.

With the cast members calling this an incredible experience and a dream job, some may be hoping for a Victorious reboot even more after this 10 year mark. While nothing like that has been announced, nostalgic fans can rewatch the whole series on Netflix now.